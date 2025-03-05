The New York Knicks are nearly whole. They welcomed Mitchell Robinson back last week, and he is in the process of ramping up his minutes per game. But as Robinson returned, Karl-Anthony Towns sat out due to personal reasons. And that's alarming now—and potentially damaging if it persists.

Towns missed the Knicks 114-102 home loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Knicks clearly missed Towns' versatility. And to make matters worse, coach Tom Thibodeau declined to answer if KAT would be available when the Knicks begin their five-game road trip against the Lakers.

“I can’t answer that,” Thibodeau said before their recent loss. “I can’t, because I just don’t know, so when he’s ready to come back, obviously we want him back. But he needs some time right now.”

So, unfortunately, the Knicks, are in limbo right now regarding their star big man. But if Towns doesn't return quickly, where do they take the biggest hit and how can they remain competitive?

Knicks' biggest problem without Towns

Granted, it is a pretty small sample size. But the Knicks are just 3-4 without Towns. They've beaten the teams you'd expect them to beat, including the Philadelphia 76ers (twice). And they've lost to the teams you'd expect a short-handed Knicks team to lose to, including—and most recently— a revitalized Warriors team.

But looking at everything with and without Towns, the Knicks are pretty obviously missing a major offensive jolt when he doesn't play (duh). New York averages 109.3 points per game without Towns, and 118.5 points per game with him. That is a tremendous difference.

To put it into perspective, New York ranks fifth in points per game with Towns and 25th per game without him.

Towns' versatility is tremendously important to how the Knicks play. He possesses seemingly unlimited range on his three-point shot; Towns is sinking a career-high 42.5% of three-point attempts. But he has also demonstrated a better-than-expected game around the rim since joining the Knicks. He has also shown an incredible ability to creatively pass the ball and find his teammates.

Thus, Towns' presence impacts everyone with whom he shares the floor, but probably none more so than Josh Hart. Playing alongside a floor-spacing big man benefits Hart more than most Knicks, as it offers more space for him to wreak havoc. Towns frequently uses his floor vision to find a cutting Hart in situations where other centers might not see him. We've also seen Hart thrive alongside Isaiah Hartenstein (last season), who is another great passing big.

We haven't seen Hart and Robinson share the floor for long stretches yet. While Robinson, Hart, and some combination of the Knicks' defensive-minded wings can be devastating, defensively, there will probably be an offensive drop-off as Robinson is less capable with the ball in his hands.

But it's not just Hart who is positively impacted by Towns. The seven-footer also benefits Brunson in many of the same ways. Of course, Brunson can create for himself off the dribble, limiting the impact. But with Robinson planting himself near the rim, there's simply less space for Brunson to move downhill toward the basket. In the team's recent loss against the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr neutralized Jalen Brunson thanks, in part, to his willingness to double-team the All-Star point guard and keep a defender around the basket, which wouldn't have been possible if Towns were on the floor.

What can Knicks fans expect without Towns for a stretch?

Hopefully, New York doesn't have to find out. But life without Towns would be tough. A shooting big is a game changer, especially when your team has come to expect it. He adds 24.5 points and 13.4 rebounds per game. And when he's hot, forget about it. We're talking about someone capable of dropping 40 or more points, which he's done five different times this season.

However, there is a silver (and sad) lining. It doesn't seem as if Towns is dealing with any physical ailments. His girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, recently shared a post on X referencing cancer.

So, while presumptuous, it's within reason that Towns is dealing with a sick relative—which is objectively awful. But from a basketball standpoint, extra rest isn't the worst thing for the Knicks All-Star big man, especially given the newfound pressure he's shouldering this season.

New York absolutely needs Towns to make a run this season. But it doesn't look like they'll be without him for long, at least not now. The four-and-a-half game lead New York holds over the fourth-seed (Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers) is probably enough to view any added rest as a gift. And if he does, hopefully Towns comes back fresher than ever and ready for the playoffs.