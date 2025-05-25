The New York Knicks lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 138-135 after an all-time performance from Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. Tom Thibodeau and New York entered Game 2 looking to even up the series at one game apiece, but the Knicks failed to close the game yet again and lost 114-109.

After losing both games at Madison Square Garden, Knicks super fan Stephen A. Smith is concerned as the series shifts to Indiana. Smith and other New York fans took issue with Thibodeau's rotations in Game 2. He sat All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns for eight minutes in the fourth quarter as his team squandered another lead.

Thibodeau needs to worry about Towns' attitude heading into Game 3, according to Smith.

The Knicks going down 0-2 in the ECF has @stephenasmith sick 😅 pic.twitter.com/FDDjjLNlRO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Karl-Anthony Towns, from a personality perspective, I worry about him being upset,” Smith said about New York's big man. “Because when he gets upset, he'll come out on the court and just shoot and just jack the ball up. I don't know how effective that will be for the Knicks.”

New York entered the series as the favorites to advance to the NBA Finals. However, Haliburton and the Pacers have them staring at a tall task ahead of them. 2-0 comebacks aren't unheard of, but they are very rare, and the Knicks have never done it.

Thibodeau's coaching has both experts and fans confused. They questioned why he is choosing to experiment with his bench when New York's starting five is what got them to where they are.

Towns and the Knicks have their work cut out for them as they head to Indiana. The Pacers have had success at home throughout their playoff run, and New York needs to win four of the next five games to move on to the NBA Finals.

Thibodeau is a great coach, but has never guided his team to a championship appearance. However, Smith and other fans are holding on the the belief that their team can come back and make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.