The stars are always out whenever the New York Knicks play at their home, Madison Square Garden. Tuesday night was no different, with New York hosting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for a marquee East vs. West showdown.

Among the celebrities in attendance to catch the said game is singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, who's watching the game from a courtside seat. While such a seat provides a perfectly clear view of the action, it also exposes anyone who occupies it to some sort of hazard.

Hudson surely knows something about that, as she nearly got knocked out of her seat by Knicks point guard Deuce McBride early in the second quarter.

The former West Virginia Mountaineers star was trying to intercept a pass intended for Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, but his momentum carried him in the direction of Hudson, who was sitting beside rapper and actor Common. She was also near Knicks fan and actor Tracy Morgan.

Fortunately for Hudson, McBride's brakes worked just well enough to prevent himself from completely crashing into her. Hudson's glasses took some damage, but at least no one got hurt.

Hudson was later seen looking a bit shaken as she tried to compose herself with Common making sure that she was alright. However, the replay of the scary moment appears to show that Common might actually have been the one who hit Hudson in the face — accidentally, of course — as he tried to deflect the ball.

The video of the incident immediately went viral, with many Knicks and NBA fans having all sorts of reactions to it.

The Knicks entered the meeting with the Warriors looking to extend their win streak to four games before going on a four-leg road trip that begins on Thursday versus LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.