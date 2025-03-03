ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors ride a wave of recent success into Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Stephen Curry, has one of his best performances this season recently with a 56-point performance against Orlando, and he will lead the Warriors' high-powered offense against the Knicks' stout defense. New York, led by Jalen Brunson's recent 31-point outing and Karl-Anthony Towns' consistent double-double threat, boasts a top-five offense. The Warriors' three-point prowess (15.3 per game) will be tested against the Knicks' perimeter defense1. With both teams in good form, this cross-conference clash promises to be an exciting, high-stakes matchup at the Garden.

Here are the Warriors-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Knicks Odds

Golden State Warriors: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +132

New York Knicks: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors are poised to secure a victory against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, riding their recent momentum.. Stephen Curry's explosive form, highlighted by his recent 56-point performance, will be a key factor in dismantling the Knicks' defense. The Warriors' newly discovered lineup featuring Curry, Podziemski, Moody, Butler, and Green has proven to be a formidable force, boasting an impressive +14 net rating. This unit's elite turnover creation and ability to draw fouls will likely expose the Knicks' vulnerabilities, particularly their struggles in defending the three-point line, where they rank last in the league.

While the Knicks have a strong offensive rating, their defensive shortcomings, especially against three-point shots, make them susceptible to the Warriors' long-range prowess. Golden State's average of 15.3 three-pointers per game will test New York's perimeter defense, which has allowed opponents to shoot 37.7% from beyond the arc. The addition of Jimmy Butler to the Warriors' roster has reinvigorated their offense, creating more space for Curry and Green to operate their two-man game effectively. This offensive versatility, combined with the team's improved defensive rotations and transition play, gives the Warriors a significant edge over the Knicks, whose predictable offense has shown diminishing returns in recent months5. As the Warriors continue to fine-tune their new lineup and offensive strategies, they are well-positioned to exploit the Knicks' defensive weaknesses and secure a crucial road win.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks are primed to secure a victory against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, capitalizing on their impressive form where they've won three straight. The Knicks, boasting a 40-20 record and sitting third in the Eastern Conference, have been on a tear, winning seven of their last ten games. Their offensive prowess, averaging 117.7 points per game (fifth in the league), coupled with a solid defense allowing 112.9 points per game, makes them a formidable opponent. Jalen Brunson's stellar performance, averaging 26.1 points and 7.4 assists per game, alongside Karl-Anthony Towns' dominant presence in the paint with 13.5 rebounds per game, gives the Knicks a potent inside-out game that the Warriors may struggle to contain.

Conversely, the Warriors, despite playing well recently, have shown vulnerabilities this season. Their offensive rating has plummeted to 21st in the league (110.7), and they've struggled with consistency, failing to score 100 points in eight games this season. The Warriors' newly discovered lineup, while promising, is still finding its footing and may be exposed by the Knicks' well-established rotation. Furthermore, the Warriors' size disadvantage, with no player taller than 6'7″ in their new lineup, could be exploited by the Knicks' frontcourt, particularly Towns. With the Knicks' balanced attack and the Warriors' ongoing adjustments, New York is well-positioned to exploit Golden State's weaknesses and come away with a crucial road win at Madison Square Garden.

Final Warriors-Knicks Prediction & Pick

In a highly anticipated matchup, the New York Knicks are favored to edge out the Golden State Warriors in a close contest. The Knicks' balanced offense and strong home-court advantage at Madison Square Garden will likely prove decisive. Expect Jalen Brunson to orchestrate the offense effectively, while Karl-Anthony Towns dominates the paint against the undersized Warriors. Stephen Curry will undoubtedly put on a shooting clinic, but the Knicks' superior depth and defensive schemes should contain the rest of the Warriors' roster. In a game that could go down to the wire, the Knicks are predicted to emerge victorious covering the spread at home, solidifying their position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Final Warriors-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -3.5 (-110), Over 231.5 (-110)