Game 4 between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons ended in controversy as Tim Hardaway Jr. was fouled shooting a three in the final seconds of the game, but it wasn't called. The Pistons were down by one, and Hardaway Jr. would've been at the free throw line with under a second left. After the game, the officiating crew admitted that they missed the call and that Hardaway Jr. was fouled. It wasn't called, and now, the Knicks are up 3-1 in the series. Pistons fans aren't happy.

Following the game, a local CBS reporter acted out what happened in the final seconds of Game 4. Knicks fans got a pretty good laugh out of it, as the news clip makes the surroundings look similar to a crime scene.

Detroit media saw the Pistons get “robbed” of Game 4 & took it a little too seriously pic.twitter.com/fYrKqPXpK2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Needless to say, Knicks fans are having fun with that clip.

“Why does this look like a crime investigation 🤣,” one fan wrote.

Pistons fan haven't been happy about the way that this series has been officiated, but Detroit did end up at the line more in Game 2.

“Let’s talk free throw disparity in Game 2 if we’re going to complain about every missed call,” another fan said. “Cmon now.”

Three free throws at the end of the game likely would've given the Pistons the win since they were down by one point, but Knicks fans are sick of hearing complaints about one call ruining a game.

“1 call didn't change the game, stop crying,” another fan posted.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was fouled at the end of the game, and the refs admitted that. The Pistons also led by 11 points in the fourth quarter and let the lead slip away. Both are true.

Now, the Knicks are just one win away from moving on in the NBA playoffs. Game 5 between Detroit and New York will get underway at 7:30 ET on Tuesday night from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks are favored by 5.5 points.