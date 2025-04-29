ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Knicks aim to close things out at Madison Square Garden in Game 5! It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons are not happy that they are down 3-1 in the series when things could be 2-2. A controversial no-call allowed the Knicks to escape Detroit with back-to-back wins and a chance to advance with one more win. The Pistons must shake off the frustration and perform their best all season. Game 5 will be one of the hardest games they have played in years. If the Pistons are as tough as everyone is saying they are, then they will have a good chance to keep their season alive.

The Knicks lost their last home game when the Pistons escaped MSG with a win to even the series. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns aim to not let that happen again. They both combined to score 57 in the one-point win in Game 4. Towns hit a shot that may be remembered for years.

Here are the Pistons-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Pistons-Knicks Game 3 Odds

Detroit Pistons: +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +190

New York Knicks: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 215 (-110)

Under: 215 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: TNT, Max

Why the Pistons Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons are in a great spot to cover this spread in Game 5. Outside of Game 1, the other two losses were by two points or fewer. The Pistons even won their last game at MSG and will have their backs against the wall for this one. I expect the Pistons to come out firing on all cylinders to show the Knicks that they mean business. The series could be 2-2 right now. Both teams know that, but the Knicks may be feeling a little too high after the Game 4 win.

The Pistons were the better team for a majority of Game 4, even though it was back-and-forth. The Knicks led by 16 very early but then the Pistons stormed right back. They shot 42.9% from the floor compared to the Knicks' 37.4%. However, most of those buckets came inside the arc. Detroit missed 22 three-pointers, which cost them. To make matters worse, the Knicks converted on 15 triples with two fewer total made baskets. The Knicks' three-point makes got them over the hump. Detroit outrebounded New York 54-38 as well and hit 82.4% of their free throws. Turning the ball over 19 times really hurt them. Avoiding the mistakes against a great defense like the Knicks must be the Pistons' top priority.

Detroit ended 22-19 on the road during the regular season. They ended 42-38-2 against the spread during the regular season.

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks need to rebound the ball better to put them in a position to not only win the game, but to cover the six points. They have a tough time grabbing offensive rebounds and the Pistons take advantage of the Knicks' misses. The elite defense that Tom Thibodeau utilizes has give the Pistons fits and that should continue. The Pistons have had a great season, but their inexperience is showing against this defense. NY had 11 steals in Game 4 and scored 20 points off the 19 forced turnovers.

The Knicks ended 40-41-1 against the spread this season and 27-14 at home.

Final Pistons-Knicks Prediction & Pick

I am expecting another close battle at MSG for Game 5. These two teams want to win badly, and I don't think the final score will be lopsided. The Knicks should win, however, I don't think it will be by six points. Take the Pistons and the points and hope that there could maybe be a Game 6 back in Detroit.

Final Pistons-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Pistons +5.5 (-112)