Jalen Brunson's sister dropped the mic on Pistons fans with a savage post after the Knicks' 116-113 series-clinching win. How sweet it was for New York as it moves on to the second round thanks to its superstar point guard. Brunson saved his best performance for last in Game 6, dropping 40 points, including the game-winning three-pointer. Pistons' fans have maligned the two-time All-Star throughout this series, but Little Caesars Arena was silent when all was said and done.

Jalen's sister, Erica, made sure to let Detroit fans know that they had poked the bear on Thursday night. Responding to a photo of a billboard that was put up in the Motor City, saying, “Brunson, you’re a mother flopper”, the younger sibling of the Knicks' star had a clear message for the eliminated Pistons.

“Left with a 40 piece and a W. Next time you pay to have our name up in Detroit, think twice.”

Jalen Brunson's heroics got the Knicks into the second round for the third straight year

It was a familiar night for Knicks fans that should never be taken for granted. Their star point guard, who was highly doubted when he signed with the franchise in 2022, closed a playoff series on an opponent's home floor. Brunson's performance against the Pistons was truly historic, and it's not a bold statement to say he is the best Knick since Patrick Ewing. Of course, there is the utmost amount of respect for soon-to-be inducted Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony when considering that title.

Fortunately, with this victory, New York gets three days of rest before traveling to Beantown for Game 1 against the defending champs. And it's going to take a Herculean effort on the Knicks' part to pull this upset. Because New York has to be honest about the opponent it just eliminated. The Pistons featured a promising young star in Cade Cunningham, two quality young role players in Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren, and a group of NBA journeymen. That was the roster that took the Knicks to the brink, and while it's all about surviving and advancing, Boston is an entirely different animal.

The Celtics have at least four All-Star caliber players who have consistently thrived in big moments throughout their NBA careers. It will, therefore, take a whole new level of intensity and consistency for the Knicks to pose a real challenge. The team that showed up in the first and third quarter of tonight's game is the group that needs to emerge in this upcoming series. New York must live up to the potential this roster has shown in spurts throughout the regular season.

The good news is that this franchise has Jalen Brunson on its roster. There's a chance that putting a little scoreboard pressure might give the defending Clutch Player of the Year the opening he needs to continue to pad his all-time great Knick resume. Despite the turbulence, all of New York's goals are still intact in May.