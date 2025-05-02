Mikal Bridges has faced overwhelming criticism in his first season on the New York Knicks, with the most common gripe revolving around his performance in big games. Although fans still want to see him take care of business against the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, they should be fairly pleased following his strong showing versus the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

The two-way wing has left his mark in Little Caesars Arena, scoring 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting (at time of print) in Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs. He showed just how dialed-in he was for this tense clash during the third quarter. Following an OG Anunoby block, Bridges broke loose on the fast break. Cade Cunningham stayed with him, but the 28-year-old did not veer off course.

Bridges unloaded a monster dunk on the Pistons All-Star to stretch the Knicks lead to 13. “Oh, that's a man's jam!,” TNT play-by-play broadcaster Ian Eagle exclaimed, via ClutchPoints. The player himself was amped up after the thunderous throwdown.

MIKAL BRIDGES PRINTS A POSTER ON CADE CUNNINGHAM 😤pic.twitter.com/wcWnuoxN2z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Things unraveling for Knicks in fourth quarter

The postseason poster put the momentum firmly in New York's control, but the Pistons roared back in the fourth quarter. Just as the tenacious squad has done for most of the series, it is giving the Knickerbockers all they can handle. Detroit went on a 13-0 run to take the lead midway through the final frame, sending the home crowd into delirium. Head coach Tom Thibodeau needs his guys to step up in crunch time.

Beyond Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges must answer the call. He has had a productive campaign overall, recording 17.6 points on 50 percent shooting in 37.0 minutes per contest, but occasions like these are why the Knicks traded five first-round draft picks for him in the offseason.

If New York does not wake up quick, a momentous Game 7 awaits the squad on Saturday. Does Bridges have another fierce jam in his arsenal? If he does, this is the time to pull it out.