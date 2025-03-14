The New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges has experienced a whirlwind of a week. He popped up in headlines a few days ago after speaking with the media about his preference for coach Tom Thibodeau to play the starters a little less. But then Bridges went on to hit a timely game-winning three-pointer against the Portland Trail Blazers. And we are left to make sense of a confusing and relatively successful few days for Bridges and the Knicks.

Bridges minute complaints precede late game heroics

As noted above, Bridges appears less-than-thrilled with the sheer number of minutes he's playing. Bridges has always been a literal iron man, having never missed a game throughout his seven year NBA career. And he's averaged at least 30 minutes per game in each of the past five seasons.

However, 2024-25 takes the cake. Bridges is averaging a career-high 37.8 minutes per game this season. In fact, the six-foot-six guard is second in the NBA in minutes per game, trailing only teammate Josh Hart.

Bridges voiced his displeasure with his heavy work load earlier this week.

“Sometimes it’s not fun on the body,” Bridges told reporters before the Knicks tipped off against the Trail Blazers.

Bridges also alluded to the fact that Knicks bench is capable taking on more responsibility.

“We’ve got a lot of good guys on this team that can take away minutes,” Bridges said. “Which helps the defense, helps the offense, helps tired bodies being out there and giving up all these points. It helps just keeping fresh bodies out there.”

Regardless how Thibodeau receives Bridges message (which seemed lukewarm before reports trickled out about a good meeting between the two), Bridges balled out in the Knicks' recent win over Portland. He put up 33 points, four assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block. He shot an uncharacteristic six free throws, converted 62% of all field goal attempts, and sank a game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

Bridges has played better since Jalen Brunson injury

Including Bridges' heroics against Portland, Bridges is averaging 23.3 points and 5,7 assists per game, and he's shooting a 63/38/93 shooting split across the last three games—all of which are improvements on his season averages. What's different in the past three games? No Jalen Brunson.

Let's be clear, the Knicks are undoubtedly better with Brunson. But Bridges might feel like he has more freedom to look for his shots without the two-time All-Star. And while things will inevitably revert to the pre-Brunson injury ways, maybe Bridges can find a groove while Brunson is out. And that could lead to him feeling more comfortable looking for his shots with Brunson back.

Bridges' future with the Knicks

If Bridges doesn't find a role with the Knicks soon, that could be a problem. The Knicks gave up control of most of their future first-round picks to add Bridges and there is an obvious desire to retain him.

Bridges is under contract through the end of next season, but entering unrestricted free agency is inadvisable. Thus, the Knicks are probably motivated to reach a deal this offseason. If they don't, they could look to include Bridges in a deal for another star before the 2026 trade deadline. And while that may not be appealing, it could be a smart move to prevent losing him for nothing.

Bridges will earn $24.9 million next season, and he reportedly turned down a 2-year/$60 million contract extension last offseason. That makes sense given the type of deal he's in line to receive. New York could be on the hook for a deal that looks more like 4-year/$156 million, with a starting salary in the neighborhood of $35 million.

Unfortunately, New York doesn't know what the salary cap will look like in 2026-27—however, re-signing Bridges will probably put them in jeopardy of exceeding it. New York is already on the hook for $164.5 million in salary for 2026-27, and that's with only seven players under contract, which does not include Bridges or Mitchell Robinson.

After re-signing Bridges, the Knicks are likely to be on the hook for $200 million with only eight players signed. They would still have to re-sign or replace Robinson and flesh out the rest of their rotation.

Without looking too closely at future salary cap challenges, the Knicks need Bridges to figure out where he fits with the team sooner than later. While it may not be instrumental this season, as the Knicks are probably not legitimate championship contenders yet, it is imperative that he understands his role moving forward.

And if he can find a way to continue to look more like the guy he's been over the past three games, that would help the Knicks tremendously in their quest for an NBA championship.