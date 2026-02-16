Nikola Jokic might be a three-time MVP and a reigning champion, but even the “Joker” knows when he is in the presence of something otherworldly.

During the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at the Intuit Dome, the Denver Nuggets superstar took his admiration for Victor Wembanyama to a hilarious new level. While the rest of Team World was busy swapping signatures, Jokic hunted down the San Antonio Spurs’ phenom with a specific request.

“Where’s the alien? I want the alien,” Jokic was heard saying, referring to Wembanyama's iconic logo. Without missing a beat, Wembanyama replied, “Say less,” before drawing his signature extraterrestrial mark on Jokic's jersey. It was a lighthearted moment between two generational big men who, despite being rivals in the Western Conference, clearly share a massive amount of mutual respect.

Nikola Jokic made Victor Wembanyama draw his alien logo on his jersey while getting all of Team World to sign his jersey 😅 Jokic: “Where’s the alien? I want the alien.” Wemby: “Say less.” (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/mvb7sewNml — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 16, 2026

While the jersey swap was all smiles, the actual game featured a bit more bite than we’ve seen in recent years. Under the league's new round-robin format, Wembanyama proved he wasn't just there for the vibes. The French star led Team World with 14 points and 6 rebounds in their opening clash against the USA Stars.

The game turned into an absolute thriller, ending in a first-to-five overtime period. After Anthony Edwards forced the extra frame with a clutch triple, Wembanyama countered with a three-pointer of his own. However, Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors played spoiler, draining a game-ending 3-pointer to secure a 37-35 victory for the Americans.

Wembanyama didn't slow down in his second outing of the day. In a narrow 48-45 loss to the USA Stripes, he put up a valiant 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting. He nearly forced another overtime, but his last-second attempt from deep rimmed out as the buzzer sounded.

Jokic, meanwhile, kept things classic, focusing more on facilitating and enjoying the spectacle while playing minimal minutes to manage his health following a late-December knee scare.