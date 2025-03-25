The Oklahoma City Thunder will visit the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are questionable on the team's injury report. Holmgren is dealing with a left hip strain, while Williams has a right hip strain.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Kings

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren injury status vs. Kings

Williams has missed the Thunder's last six games due to his hip ailment, while Holmgren was a late scratch for Sunday's 103-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Questionable tags indicate both players are still managing injuries but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Kings.

Williams is an integral piece to the Thunder's championship hopes. The 23-year-old has averaged a career-high 23.1 points on 48/36/79 shooting splits with 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season. However, Oklahoma City has won its last six contests with the 6-foot-6 wing sidelined.

Holmgren has averaged 14.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks on 50/36/67 shooting splits over 14 appearances since returning from a fractured pelvis.

The Thunder have won 13 of their last 14 games following a 2-2 stretch in mid-February. A recent Cleveland Cavaliers four-game losing streak has given Oklahoma City a two-game lead for the NBA's top overall seed with 11 remaining.

Meanwhile, the Kings have lost seven of their last nine amid several injuries to star center Domantas Sabonis. Sacramento sits in ninth place in the Western Conference standings, a half-game ahead of the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

So, regarding whether Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are playing tonight vs. the Kings, a win would bring the Thunder closer to locking up the league's top seed. However, the team should have little incentive to rush either player back if they aren't 100 percent.

Thunder injury report

Ousmane Dieng: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Calf; Strain

Alex Ducas: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Quad; Strain

Isaiah Hartenstein: Available – Injury/Illness – Nasal; Fracture

Chet Holmgren: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Hip; Strain

Ajay Mitchell: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Great Toe; Surgery

Nikola Topic: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Surgery

Jalen Williams: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Hip; Strain

Kings injury report

(Not yet submitted)