The Oklahoma City Thunder are just one win away from the NBA Finals after a narrow victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The first three games of this series were all blowouts, and the Thunder lost Game 3 by 42 points. They had a good response in them on Monday, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 40 points. SGA brought his A-game, and the Thunder won 128-126.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was 13-30 from the floor and 2-7 from deep on Monday night. He also got to line a lot and finished 12-14 from the charity stripe. SGA nearly finished with a triple-double as he finished with nine rebounds and 10 assists, but he still feels like the Thunder left a lot out there.

“We could’ve been better tonight for sure,” Clemente Almanza said in a post.

The Thunder certainly looked more dominant during the first two games of this series when they were at home, but they still found a way to get a win on the road, and they are now up 3-1 in the series.

Game 4 was certainly the most entertaining game of the series thus far as it was close throughout. The Thunder had the lead for the majority of the contest, but the Timberwolves did a good job staying in it. It was tight into the final minutes, but the Thunder did enough down the stretch to get the win.

Now, SGA and the Thunder need just one more win, and two of the final three games of the series are at home. Oklahoma City fans can almost taste the NBA Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to put the series away on Thursday night back at home. The two teams will tip at 7:30 CT from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will be airing on ESPN, and OKC is currently favored by 8.5 points.