The NBA trade deadline is one of the most thrilling stretches of the season, brimming with unexpected twists, blockbuster deals, and teams solidifying their championship hopes. For the Orlando Magic, the 2025 trade deadline is a crucial juncture. This season isn’t just about making the playoffs anymore; it’s about proving they belong among the league’s contenders. Two possible trades could provide Orlando with the tools to take that significant leap forward.

Building Momentum Amid Inconsistencies

Injuries to key players Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have disrupted what should have been a season of discovery for the Magic. A team with as much potential as this one needs consistent minutes with its full roster to pinpoint weaknesses and chart a path from good to great. Unfortunately, extended absences have complicated that process.

Even so, the Magic haven’t been left entirely in the dark. With or without Banchero and Wagner, one glaring need has become abundantly clear: shooting. Orlando’s three-point struggles are undeniable. They rank dead last in the league in three-point percentage, trailing the 29th-ranked Washington Wizards by close to 3.0 percentage points. If the Magic are going to make moves before the trade deadline, their top priority must be acquiring players who can shoot the ball effectively.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the Orlando Magic must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

The Point Guard of the Future

The Orlando Magic have been searching for a scoring and shooting boost in the backcourt for what feels like an eternity. Their play this season has only reinforced that need. Jalen Suggs’ shooting improvements from last year have regressed, and Anthony Black lacks scoring punch. Even supposed floor-spacers like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jett Howard are struggling to find consistency.

Despite these challenges, the Magic have managed to stay within striking distance of true contention. That's thanks to their stellar defense and the combined brilliance of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. However, to unlock their full potential, the Magic need a spark for their offense. That’s why their top priority should be targeting Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox. Fox would supercharge the Magic’s offense. He would be a dynamic lead guard who can push the tempo, attack the basket, and close out tight games. His 25.1 points per game and ability to break down defenses would perfectly complement the talents of Banchero and Wagner. They could forming a potent trio capable of competing with the East’s elite.

In addition to his on-court skills, Fox’s presence would bring invaluable veteran leadership to a team teetering on the edge of title contention. Sure, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs have had their moments. That said, neither offers the consistent production and star power that Fox would bring. By acquiring Fox, Orlando could establish a new Big Three in the Eastern Conference and significantly raise its ceiling.

Sharpshooting and Spacing

Yes, adding Fox would be the centerpiece of Orlando’s offensive overhaul. However, the team’s three-point shooting woes also demand immediate attention. Enter Luke Kennard, one of the NBA’s most reliable sharpshooters. Adding Kennard would address this problem immediately. Known for his elite accuracy from deep, Kennard could provide the Magic with the spacing they desperately need. He’s a perfect fit as a role player who can thrive alongside stars like Banchero, Wagner, and potentially Fox. Kennard’s ability to punish defenses for collapsing on Orlando’s stars would open up the floor and create better opportunities for everyone.

The logic behind these trades is clear: Fox brings the playmaking and scoring punch Orlando has long needed, while Kennard solves their most pressing issue—three-point shooting. Together, these moves would balance Orlando’s roster, turning them from a promising young team into a genuine contender in the Eastern Conference.

A Golden Opportunity

The Orlando Magic’s current roster is brimming with potential, but they’re one or two moves away from making a serious leap. By acquiring De’Aaron Fox and Luke Kennard, the Magic would address their two biggest weaknesses—playmaking and shooting—while maximizing the impact of their young core. These trades wouldn’t just improve the Magic this season. They’d set the franchise up for long-term success. With the 2025 trade deadline approaching, it’s time for Orlando to act boldly and take the next step toward contention.

The 2025 NBA trade deadline isn’t just another checkpoint in the season for the Magic; it’s a golden opportunity to redefine their trajectory. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner emerging as bona fide stars, the right supporting cast could elevate Orlando from a promising team to a powerhouse. By landing a game-changing floor general like De’Aaron Fox and a lethal shooter like Luke Kennard, the Magic would not only fill critical gaps but also send a clear message to the league: Orlando is ready to win now.