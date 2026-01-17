Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black turned heads on Thursday evening after dunking on four Memphis Grizzlies players to help his team secure a 118-111 win. With many considering it a “Dunk of the Year” candidate, Black weighs in and shares his take on the play.

While talking with NBA Insider Marc Stein, the soon-to-be 22-year-old guard admitted he has watched his own highlight 15 to 20 times. He then explained what he saw while taking the ball to the rim and slamming it down.

“I've probably watched it 10, 15 times. 20 times,” said Black… “I got the ball, I seen one man in front of me. I seen everybody else kinda getting back slower. So, try to get past my man, and then, honestly, I only saw Santi [Aldama] jump. Like, that was the only person I seen contest. Until I got to the bench and they showed me the replay. I was like ‘Oh.' But, I just seen a lane. [It] was open, so you know, I felt confident and tried to take off.”

Magic star Anthony Black speaks to @talkSPORT and @TheSteinLine about THAT Dunk Heard 'Round The World' 🌎🏀🪄 pic.twitter.com/BTG2zY3ydS — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 17, 2026

Article Continues Below

From Anthony Black's perspective, he really only saw one player in his way during his dunk attempt. Which makes sense considering the other three Grizzlies defenders were technically behind him during the dunk. Either way, it was a remarkable play, and it will be a memorable one for the 2025-26 season.

DUNK OF THE YEAR?!!?! ANTHONY BLACK ON 4 GRIZZLIES 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/8QANj6pPUM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2026

The third-year guard is having a sort of breakout season this year with the Magic. After playing a more reserve role in his first two seasons, Anthony Black has emerged as one of the main contributors on the Magic. Through 41 games played so far in the campaign, Black is averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the three-point line.

He'll have another chance to shine on Sunday when the Magic take on the Grizzlies once again. However, this time it will be a road game, as the contest takes place in Memphis.