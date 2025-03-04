The Orlando Magic opened the week with devastating news, as guard Jalen Suggs underwent arthroscopic surgery on Monday to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee. The team announced Tuesday that Suggs will miss the remainder of the season, marking a significant loss for a team battling to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Speaking to Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede following Tuesday’s practice, forward Franz Wagner reflected on what Suggs’ absence means for both the team and his teammate’s recovery process.

“It’s super tough for the team but, obviously, for Jalen most importantly,” Wagner said. “We just want to be there for him and obviously we know that he loves to hoop and wants to be back out there. Rehab isn’t easy. Unfortunately, it’s part of it. I think us as a team, clarity is good in that sense that everybody knows what the situation is going to be and knows that everyone can lock in on their role for the rest of the season.”

Magic players show support for Jalen Suggs, emphasize team effort in his absence

Magic forward Paolo Banchero also acknowledged Suggs’ injury on social media, posting a picture of himself with Suggs on Instagram, followed by a fingers-crossed emoji and a blue heart. Center Wendell Carter Jr. shared a similar sentiment, posting a photo of Suggs with a prayer hands emoji.

Jalen Suggs' absence creates a major void for the Magic, particularly on defense and as a vocal leader on the court. Franz Wagner emphasized that it will take a collective effort to fill the gap left by his injury.

“I think it’s not just one person that has to step up in all of the things that Jalen is really good at,” Wagner said. “Obviously, guard play is really important. Whether that’s AB, Cole or Co-Jo when he comes in, that we make sure everyone is organized. And then Paolo and myself as well, taking some of that role as well. I think it’s a good challenge for the team because Jalen is a huge part and we’re missing him a lot. And hopefully we can get better from it.”

The Magic, now 29-33 and eighth in the Eastern Conference, have lost three straight games and continue their seven-game homestand with a rematch against the Toronto Raptors (19-42) on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Raptors secured a 104-102 victory over Orlando on Sunday, adding to the Magic’s recent struggles.

As Orlando pushes forward without one of its most impactful defenders, the team will look for contributions across the roster to stay in the postseason hunt.