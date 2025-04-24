As the Orlando Magic face a critical stretch in their first-round series against the Boston Celtics, the team is standing firmly behind veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, despite his continued struggles on the offensive end.

The Magic dropped Game 2 on Wednesday night, falling 109-100 at TD Garden and entering a daunting 0-2 hole in the series. Caldwell-Pope, who signed a three-year, $66 million deal last offseason to bring championship experience and perimeter shooting to the young Magic roster, delivered another underwhelming offensive performance. He finished with just three points and four rebounds on 1-for-9 shooting from the field, including 0-for-6 from three-point range.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope amid shooting slump heading into Game 3

Despite his slump, Orlando’s stars are maintaining their confidence in the 31-year-old guard as the series shifts to their home floor.

“Just keep finding him when he’s open… keep trusting him,” said Paolo Banchero, who once again led Orlando with 32 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks in Game 2.

Franz Wagner, who also struggled from deep with a 1-for-7 performance from three, echoed Banchero’s sentiments. Wagner finished with 25 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals while trying to balance his own shooting rhythm with facilitating for teammates.

“Run some plays for him, obviously look for him on the kickouts,” Wagner said. “Obviously, they’re making an effort to not let him get any easy looks from there. Sometimes, you’re gonna have nights like this and we’re gonna be better at Game 3.”

Jamahl Mosley highlights KCP's defensive effort as Magic look to rebound vs. Celtics at home

Head coach Jamahl Mosley also weighed in, highlighting Caldwell-Pope’s contributions on the defensive end and the difficult shots he has faced against a relentless Celtics defense.

“You know, he’s defending his tail off, running around, flying around,” Mosley said. “I mean, they’re running him off the line… they’re flying at him, highly contested shots, and I think his ability to keep finding it, keep stepping into it the same way that we know we can.”

The Magic’s coaching staff and players remain confident that Caldwell-Pope can rediscover his rhythm, especially with the shift to home court for Games 3 and 4. The series resumes Friday night at the KIA Center, where the Magic went 22-19 during the regular season and saw strong performances from their role players.

“Yeah, it’ll be good,” Wagner said of returning to Orlando. “You know last year was really fun playing at home, so hopefully we can get Game 3 at home and make this a series.”

Mosley pointed to the energy of the Orlando crowd as a potential difference-maker.

“I think for this group absolutely,” Mosley said. “I think our crowd is one of the best in the league and they’re gonna be behind us, supporting us, and that energy at the KIA Center is gonna be something that we’re gonna need as we move back home to be able to take care of home.”

With the series on the line and Caldwell-Pope looking to break out of his shooting funk, the Magic will look to their home atmosphere and unwavering belief in their veteran guard to help shift the momentum. Game 3 tips off Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.