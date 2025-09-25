Quentin Grimes is one of the defining names of the 2025 NBA offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers guard was one of a few young players who held out as restricted free agents to try to get a larger contract after last season. However, 76ers general manager Elton Brand refused to give Grimes what he wanted. Now, former NBA guard Jeff Teague wants Grimes to take the original offer.

Grimes stepped up in Paul George's absence last year, averaging 21.9 points per game. After showing out down the stretch of the season, many thought the guard would get a big payday this summer. However, the market was unkind to players like him and Jonathan Kuminga. Now, their futures are uncertain as they and their agents try to figure out what their next move is.

Teague offered Grimes some advice on the Club 520 Podcast. According to the former All-Star, the guard does not have the bargaining power to earn a large contract from the 76ers.

“You’re at a disadvantage bro. Play it out, there’s cash and space next year with some more teams,” Teague said. “Maybe somebody, you play well, maybe you’ll get a deal. I’m going to take that one year for $8 (million) because I’m not going to leave any money on the table. You ain’t going to get no deal killer. If they haven’t offered you yet, all you’re going to do is give somebody more opportunity to show yourself in camp.”

Article Continues Below

Teague also broke down that Grimes' increased production was because of Philadelphia's unique circumstances last season. According to him, there are multiple obstacles standing between the guard and elite production next season.

“The only reason you were getting the opportunity is because PG wasn’t PG,” Teague said. “He was hurt, Jared McCain was hurt. Now you got VJ Edgecombe.”

Brand gave Grimes a one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer right before Philadelphia's training camp. With how things have gone so far, that might be the best deal the guard gets.