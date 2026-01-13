Kyle Lowry is winding down his borderline Hall of Fame-worthy career, and at 39 years of age, Father Time is indeed calling for him. And with his career set to end soon, he couldn't help but feel emotional when he returned to Scotiabank Arena, the Toronto Raptors' homecourt which he called his own home for so long. This trip for the Philadelphia 76ers north of the border could be Lowry's final visit as a professional basketball player, and he ended up playing two minutes of garbage time in his potential Scotiabank Arena swan song.

Lowry was a franchise cornerstone for the Raptors from 2012 to 2021, and he played a huge role for the team in their run to the title in 2019. And he received a warm welcome from the Raptors fanbase despite playing for a division rival in the 76ers — a reception befitting of one of the greatest players, if not outright the greatest, in franchise history.

Towards the end of the 76ers' win over the Raptors, Lowry caused an uproar every time he held the ball, making it seem as though Toronto wasn't losing by double digits for most of the night. And he credited his team for being locked in and blowing out Toronto to the point where Lowry could enter the floor in garbage time.

“The guys came out with extreme focus and I think that was part of their plan … and I got to experience probably one of the greatest moments of my basketball career,” Lowry said, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.

Article Continues Below

Kyle Lowry, Raptors legend

Lowry led the Raptors for so many years; even with one playoff heartbreak after another, Lowry always left everything on the court. He struck gold when Kawhi Leonard came in during the 2018-19 campaign and took the Raptors over the hump — further sealing Lowry's legacy as a winner.

The current 76ers guard should have his number 7 retired by the Raptors as soon as he's eligible for such an honor, and his contributions to the franchise will forever be remembered.