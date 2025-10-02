Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe was humble after receiving a comparison to NBA legend Vince Carter.

Edgecombe is getting ready for the first season of his NBA career with the 76ers. He only played one season in college with the Baylor Bears, averaging 15 points and 5.6 rebounds per game after 33 appearances. He earned numerous honors as one of the best freshmen in the country, winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Philadelphia likes his talent, selecting him with the third pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. They believe his athleticism and versatility would prove to be useful in many situations where they need him to be productive in.

The 76ers began their preseason on Thursday, facing the New York Knicks in Abu Dhabi, located in the United Arab Emirates. One reporter asked Edgecombe about his dunking ability earning the comparison to Carter, which drew a laugh from the rookie guard before he gave a humble response during a media presser.

“That's elite… I'm VJ, man,” Edgecombe said.

VJ Edgecombe reacts to being compared to Vince Carter because of his dunking ability: “That's elite… I'm VJ, man.” pic.twitter.com/6s4yIoFWow — NBA (@NBA) October 2, 2025

How VJ Edgecombe, 76ers played against Knicks

VJ Edgecombe had his moments in his preseason debut with the 76ers, which ended in a 99-84 loss to the Knicks.

In 31 minutes of action, Edgecombe finished with a stat line of 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. He shot 4-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Philadelphia was competitive with New York to start, being even at 25 apiece after the first quarter. However, they lost the scoring duel 56-32 in the second and third periods, which saw the contest get away from them even as the fourth quarter came around.

Three players scored in double-digits on Philadelphia's behalf, including Edgecombe. Tyrese Maxey had a solid display with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and a block. He shot 5-of-12 overall and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Kennedy Chandler had 10 points and two assists, while Jabari Walker provided nine points and five rebounds.

The 76ers will have one more preseason encounter with the Knicks, remaining in Abu Dhabi. The contest will take place on Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. ET.