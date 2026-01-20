With the Philadelphia 76ers already having one guaranteed participant in 2026 All-Star weekend thanks to Tyrese Maxey being named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, fans in the City of Brotherly Love are getting greedy.

Sure, Joel Embiid could still be named a reserve, as when he's healthy, he remains the premier center in the Eastern Conference, and the team has a few promising young players in VJ Edgecombe and Jared McCain who could get Rising Star nods, but how about the Dunk Contest? After watching Delaware Blue Coats attraction Mac McClung throw it down with a 76ers logo on his uniform, could the 76ers get a main roster member in the contest this year, namely their high-flying, skywalking shooting guard VJ Edgecombe?

On paper, he's a perfect fit, but for that to happen, Edgecombe would actually want to take part in the event, which, unfortunately, doesn't appear to be the case.

Asked explicitly about joining the dunk contest in Los Angeles next month, Edgecombe shot it down, telling reporters he simply isn't interested in taking part in the event.

“Nah, I'm good,” Edgecombe succinctly declared via PHLY Sixers.

Widely celebrated for his above-the-rim game at Baylor before being taken third overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, it makes some sense that Edgecombe doesn't want to put himself in a box, as he's made it a point to improve his outside shot, his passing, and his defense over the first half of his rookie season. With that in mind, how sweet would it have been to see the rookie star throw it down in the black, red, and gold Allen Iverson throwback uniform on a national stage? Even if it has no impact on his long-term career, that would have been sweet all the same.