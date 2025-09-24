PHOENIX– For all the talk about the Phoenix Suns and their revamped roster, one player remains the same: Ryan Dunn.

But he might not be the same.

Fans might see an improved offensive game. Although Dunn was one of the Suns' star rookies last season, his offensive game needed some fine-tuning.

Luckily, fans were able to see him putting in work with former teammate Kevin Durant over the summer. It was a time when he could sit, watch, and understand how Durant picks his spots and has counters for every defensive strategy.

The same sentiment applies to Devin Booker as well. But for the former Virginia forward, he was able to watch both men work consistently last season.

Despite Phoenix missing the playoffs entirely, the opportunity to sit behind two of the league's great scorers is truly a privilege. Seeing the potential of becoming a better offensive player remains more than possible for Dunn.

But there's one element that he quickly learned that he needs to have.

I asked Ryan Dunn about watching Devin Booker and Kevin Durant work on their offensive games. He said one thing that stuck out to him: “confidence.” pic.twitter.com/lWa6kcKmjR — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) September 24, 2025

“Not even just those two (Devin Booker and Kevin Durant), but from everyone I talked to, confidence,” Dunn said during the Suns media day. Trusting yourself, putting in the work, really being a student of the game, being detail-oriented when it comes to your footwork and everything like that.

“This offseason, going to work out with KD. Obviously, that's a brother to me. And him being able to had to come down and work out with him, just watching him work out and growing with him is great.”

Ryan Dunn has potential for a Suns breakout

Dunn showed genuine glimpses of his confidence sporadically throughout the season. One example includes when he dunked on Giannis Antetokounmpo during a fast break.

The dunk was extremely impressive, considering Antetokounmpo's athleticism and reputation for being a stout defender. But it was his confidence that propelled him to make a move like that.

Not to mention, there were plenty of times he hit momentum-shifting shots. The corner-3 has been his bread and butter, and something even head coach Jordan Ott talked about during media day.

He said he wants Dunn shooting roughly 500 corner 3s every single day. It seems like a lot, but it goes to show the faith that Ott has in his defensive menace being a more-than-capable offensive threat.

35 of his 74 games were filled with perimeter shooting, attempting four or more 3s. Without Durant or Bradley Beal, there might be more placed on his shoulders, offensively. And that could be a good thing.

Ryan Dunn still sees defense as his calling card for Suns

While the offensive potential is quick to point out, the main mission is the main mission for Dunn. He's excited for the offensive progression, but knows what his bread and butter is. And that has to be, without a shadow of a doubt, defense.

“Over time, hopefully that that comes into my game, but just keep building and growing,” Dunn said. “Not worrying about too much, and that's what the offseason's for.

“Just trying new stuff and learning, but now it's time to get back into what I came here to do. And it's just playing defense and growing as well.”

While Booker's praise of Dunn has echoed past the walls of PHX Arena, a new face has emerged in that regard: Dillon Brooks. Although he didn't mention specific offensive improvements, he wants to instill that confidence into Dunn every day.

“With Ryan and with Oso (Ighodaro), I'm going to try to really get these guys into being confident in themselves,” Brooks said during media day.

Training camp begins on Thursday, and it will be the first time for the media, the public, and even the Suns themselves to see what simulated game-action is like. Dunn doesn't have much to prove to himself, but seeing that confidence established early can dictate how well he performs on both sides this season.