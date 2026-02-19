People around the NBA were skeptical when the Phoenix Suns hired Jordan Ott to be the franchise's next head coach. However, general manager Brian Gregory knew exactly who he was getting.

He touched on it during Ott's inaugural press conference, and he did the same on Wednesday during a media availability. Gregory spoke to the media after the All-Star break, as well as the NBA trade deadline.

Phoenix only made one roster move, trading away Nigel Hayes-Davis and Nick Richards for Amir Coffey and Cole Anthony. Despite those moves, more people are focused on how well the Suns have performed this season.

But as the players have suggested, and Gregory himself stated via Shane Young on X (formerly Twitter), it all stems from Ott.

“Coach Ott has done a tremendous job,” the Suns general manager said. He has created an environment where our guys are allowed and given permission to become the very best version of themselves. Not only as players, but as men as well. And that's critical, that's something very important to us. He coaches hard every day and holds guys accountable.

But he built tremendous relationships with all of our players, which I think you see on the court, and you see with the camaraderie amongst the team. All of those things have been very critical for us in getting to this point. The other thing with, is that, you lose sight of all the other people who are working as well. His assistants have done a great job.

Their relationship, their ability to push players, their ability to encourage players and have communication pieces with players that help them get through tough patches and different things like that has been very, very important.”

Jordan Ott has Suns GM Brian Gregory's full support

Through the dozens and dozens of candidates Phoenix sought after, they knew Ott was the ideal fit. After all, he was in the running for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job that was taken by now-head coach Charles Lee.

Patience is a virtue, though, and it opened a massive gateway for the first-year coach to get his opportunity. For a team that won 36 games with three perennial superstar players, the Suns have nearly matched it before the second half of the season.

It's not just the wins that matter, though. It's the collective buy-in from everyone within the organization. When a player like Devin Booker speaks highly of Ott, people listen.

He's not the only one, as players like Dillon Brooks and Collin Gillespie view Ott as a true student of the game and someone with such high basketball acumen.

The acknowledgement is good, but where is the proof?

Judging from allowing the fifth-fewest points per game and boasting the 11th-best defensive rating, the identity is clear. The offense might not be where people want it. However, there is nuance to it.

Jalen Green has been out for the majority of the season, and he's starting to find his way back. With everyone healthy, the team's potential is there.

Evidence is there, from early in the season to right before the break. The trust is there between Ott and his players, even if it might be uncomfortable to hear from time to time.

The backend of the season kicks off on Thursday, and if Ott can continue his momentum, then Gregory will have proved everyone wrong with his choice of the Suns head coach.