It has been days since Super Bowl LX ended, yet people are still talking about Bad Bunny's halftime show. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was even asked about it.

Booker helped Team Stars win the title in the All-Star Game after beating Team Stripes, 47-21, at Intuit Dome in the final on Sunday. He contributed five points, three rebounds, and two assists. In three games, he tallied 12 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

During a media scrum, Booker was asked about Bad Bunny's performance last week at Levi's Stadium. The reporter also mistakenly tagged him as having Puerto Rican descent like Bad Bunny, so Booker had to offer a correction.

“I’m Mexican,” said the five-time All-Star. “I didn’t watch it, to be completely honest.”

For the unaware, Bad Bunny dated Kendall Jenner, Booker's ex-girlfriend, from 2023 to 2024. Fans even speculated that Bad Bunny's verse on Eladio Carrion’s “Coco Chanel” was a major shade at Booker, although he didn't mention any name.

Booker appeared to clap back at the award-winning rapper when he posted on Instagram: “He's worried about another man again.”

Their past beef may be the reason why Booker, an avid fan of the Detroit Lions, was not interested in watching Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX. But that's just a theory.

Many hailed Bad Bunny's performance as a cultural milestone for the NFL, as he became the first Latin male artist to headline the halftime show. He also sent a strong political message with his performance amid the immigration issues in the United States.