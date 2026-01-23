Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has built a reputation for himself as a villain in today's NBA. He isn't shy to trash-talk any player in the league. Especially the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. However, Brooks recently opened up about what it's like talking trash to The King in the 2025-26 season.

While on a Twitch stream with popular streamer Agent, Dillon Brooks admitted that he's more willing to talk trash to the 41-year-old veteran than he would have been five years ago. Brooks claims that if it were the Miami Heat version of James, then it would be a different story. However, age is seemingly a factor when to to trash-talking James.

“If it was LeBron five years ago, then it'd be different,” said Brooks. “Miami Bron, you're not really talking s*** to him, because he's got more game to him, more agile. Right now, he's like old.”

Although James is in year 23 of his career, he is still recording respectable numbers in the NBA. However, he has only managed to play in 26 games so far this season, as the 21-time All-Star has been dealing with sciatica. In those contests, LeBron James is averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game while owning a 50.8% field goal percentage and shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc.

As for Dillon Brooks, the 30-year-old forward is arguably having the best season of his career with the Suns. He's played in 38 games, averaging 20.5 points (career-high), 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals (tied career-best) per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the three-point line.