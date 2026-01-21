It has been a rough 2025-26 season to this point for Jalen Green; after playing in at least 67 games over the first four seasons of his career, including suiting up in the complete 82-game slate for the Houston Rockets over the past two, he's been held out of action for all but two games in his debut season with the Phoenix Suns. But on Tuesday night, he was finally set to make his third appearance of the season in a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After a lengthy absence, the Suns decided to bring Green off the bench in what ended up being a 116-110 win for Phoenix. In the end, he played in a total of 20 minutes and he was on the court for the team towards the end of the game with the 76ers making a late charge. But his best moment of the night came towards the end of the third quarter.

With the Suns looking to go two for one with less than 40 seconds remaining in the period, Green drew Quentin Grimes on a switch. Wasting no time shaking off the 76ers defender, Green utilized a mean behind the back to create separation and then hit Grimes with a nasty stepback three to extend Phoenix's lead to 13, 95-82.

Suns have room for more growth as second half of season approaches

The Suns have arguably been the best-coached team in the entire NBA. They've utilized the strengths of the roster, namely their speed, defensive disruption, and perimeter shooting, to a T, and there's no coincidence that they own a 27-17 record. If they resided in the Eastern Conference, they would be the three-seed.

With Green back, the Suns have even more firepower; sometimes, the offensive burden gets way too heavy for the likes of Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks to bear. Green, when he gets up to full speed, should be another focal point of the team's offense, which should only bode well for the team moving forward.