The Sacramento Kings have found a new sense of life and are currently on a three-game winning streak. They've beaten some quality opponents, and it's obvious that they're looking to go on a run to climb up the standings. For most of the season, they've been without Domantas Sabonis after suffering a meniscus tear, and no one has known when he was set to return.

It looks like it could be real soon, as there has been an update on the injury report before their matchup against the Washington Wizards. Getting Sabonis back after the Kings have been playing this well will be key for a possible run, and the hope is that he gets back sooner rather than later.

Domantas Sabonis' injury status vs. Wizards

Sabonis is listed as questionable against the Wizards, and it looks like there's a chance that he could suit up. It was recently reported that Sabonis practiced with the Kings, and there was a good chance that he could return, according to Sean Cunningham of KCRA.

“I'm told that Domantas Sabonis was a full participant at Kings practice today. I'm also hearing there's optimism that he could return to action as early as Friday night's game vs. Wizards. He's missed the last 27 games due to a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee,” Cunningham wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Kings can now be at full strength for the rest of the season, and the hope is that they can keep playing how they have over the past few games.

In just 11 games played this season, Sabonis averaged 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds, and has been one of the better players in the league over the past few seasons. Unfortunately, it hasn't helped the Kings' success, but they have some time to turn it around this season.