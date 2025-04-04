San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul is a future Hall of Famer without question. Is Paul, who will turn 40 years old in May, planning to continue playing past the 2024-25 season? CP3 addressed the subject during a recent interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

“I’ll be 40 in May,” Paul said. “So, yeah man, I’m going to keep playing, I think. At the end of every season, I evaluate everything. Evaluate playing. Evaluate how my body feels. But the more years that go by, it’s more conversations with my family, with my kids. They have a lot of say so. They got a lot of input.”

It remains to be seen if Chris Paul will play with the Spurs after this season. One has to imagine that he wants to play for a championship contender before he retires. The Spurs could take a step forward next season, but they may still be a couple of years away from truly competing for an NBA Finals appearance.

In addition to being a leader, Paul can still make an impact on the floor with his play. He is averaging 8.8 points, 7.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. CP3 isn't scoring as often as he once did, but Paul is still creating opportunities for his teammates.

If Paul does indeed play next year, will he want to continue playing after that?

“Obviously, I got a lot of homies, friends that have retired or whatnot,” the Spurs star explained. “And they are always like, ‘Man, play as long as you possibly can. Play as long as you possibly can.’ And I appreciate that. But I also, I just always want to talk to my kids about it because that’s the most important job that I have.

“I love to play. I definitely love my kids and my family more than I like to play. Anybody who’s in this knows the sacrifice could goes longer. I said this summer I will evaluate it and talk to my family about it.”

Chris Paul is going to look at the situation before making a final decision. There is uncertainty around the situation, but it does appear that CP3 will at least play one more season unless he changes his mind this summer.