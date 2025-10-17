Former NBA forward and current analyst Richard Jefferson revealed that San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama reportedly urged the organization early in his rookie season to surround him with more talent, signaling a desire for the team to accelerate its rebuild and compete sooner rather than later.

On the Road Trippin’ podcast, Jefferson discussed what he described as a growing rumor around the league.

“There are rumors in the basketball universe that very early on Wemby told the people in San Antonio I need some more help. It wasn’t like a rookie, he’s playing, we’ll see who we draft. He’s like I need better basketball players around me. Now mind you, he is the type of player that you move quick on right like, Zion Williamson, and they put a team around him.”

Jefferson added that the Spurs’ front office responded to that pressure by making aggressive roster moves that deviated from their historically patient approach.

“When you’re 19 and you walk in there and you’re like go get me some help, they're like, ‘Hold on big fella, we got you. Hey De’Aaron, Chris Paul, they brought in help. He’s got a good roster around him so I’m not questioning his level of competitiveness.”

Spurs accelerate rebuild around Victor Wembanyama with bold roster moves

For much of the past decade, San Antonio had relied on internal development and draft capital, rarely making splash moves. That approach changed dramatically at the 2025 trade deadline, when the Spurs headlined a multi-team deal to acquire All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox. The trade sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, while Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and a 2025 first-round pick went to the Chicago Bulls as part of a package centered on building a faster, more dynamic offense around Wembanyama.

The Spurs also added veteran point guard Chris Paul prior to last season to provide leadership and stability. Though Paul has since signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, his brief stint in San Antonio underscored the franchise’s willingness to surround its young centerpiece with proven experience.

Wembanyama’s on-court dominance has been central to this renewed sense of urgency. The 2024 Rookie of the Year averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game last season while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range. His sophomore campaign, however, was cut short to just 46 games due to a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder. The condition, which required extensive treatment and monitoring, ended his season prematurely but did not slow his rise as one of basketball’s brightest young talents.

Wembanyama’s rise fuels the Spurs’ fast-track toward contention

The 21-year-old’s impact went far beyond box scores. Wembanyama’s defensive presence completely altered how opposing teams attacked the Spurs, while his offensive versatility — capable of handling the ball, spacing the floor, and finishing above the rim — gave San Antonio a legitimate franchise cornerstone for the first time since the Tim Duncan era. His maturity and competitiveness have also reportedly resonated with Spurs management, fueling a shared urgency to transition from rebuilding to contending.

Jefferson’s comments suggest that Wembanyama’s influence extends beyond his play — shaping how quickly San Antonio moves to re-enter contention. The addition of Fox, along with improved depth and spacing, signals a franchise intent on building around a generational player who has already shown a willingness to lead both on and off the court.

The Spurs will open the 2025-26 NBA season next Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN when they face the Dallas Mavericks, led by rookie Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis. The matchup will serve as an early gauge of how San Antonio’s retooled roster stacks up against one of the Western Conference’s most intriguing teams — and whether Wembanyama’s push for more help has set the Spurs on a faster path toward contention.