In the wake of perhaps the toughest injury news an NBA team has received this season, the San Antonio Spurs make a move to help bolster a front line that will be without generational talent Victor Wembanyama for the remainder of the season. The Silver and Black sign Bismack Biyombo to a second 10-day contract.

On the same day the the team announced that Wemby was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder, Biyombo earned his first start for the Spurs.

The 6-foot-8, 255-pound center inked his first 10-day contract with San Antonio on February 9 and, including a 110-109 victory vs. the Phoenix Suns, has appeared in two games since that deal. Versus Kevin Durant and the Suns, Biyombo finished with eight points, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 16 minutes.

“He was a complete professional. He was an adult. He set a tone to start the game, and he was excellent,” acting head coach Mitch Johnson said following his squad's first game since the All-Star Break.

As the Spurs look to get out of a slump that took them into the annual mid February event, Biyombo provided early energy vs. the Suns.

“It's been something that we have been looking for throughout the season: screening, pressure on the wings rolling and rebounding. He did those things in spades,” Johnson added.

A 13-year NBA veteran, Biyombo was originally drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings before starting his career with the then-Charlotte Bobcats. After four seasons with the Bobcats/Charlotte Hornets, the Lubumbashi, Zaire native has since suited up for the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Hornets again, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

His stint with the Suns went from January of 2022 through the end of the 2022-2023 season. During that time, he played very well, teaming up with current Spurs guard Chris Paul while earning a contract following an initial ten-day deal.

Though 841 NBA games, Biyombo has started 352 of them and holds career averages of 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 19.5 minutes. In putting up similar numbers in his first start for the Spurs, he also gave them more.

“He's been dong those things for many years,” Johnson said, alluding to the aforementioned picks he set and his high-effort activity.

“Even when you get a guy, off the couch technically like that, when he has his business card and he's been doing it for a long time, you aren't too surprised, even though he's been out for a little bit,” the Spurs assistant continued.

Biyombo played in the waning seconds of the Spurs final contest before the All-Star Game, a 116-103 loss at the Boston Celtics. Before that, he hadn't suited up since the last year's season finale for the Thunder when he played 18 minutes, scoring six points and grabbing six rebounds in a 135-86 thrashing of the Dallas Mavericks.

32 years old, Biyombo joins Paul and Harrison Barnes in adding some experience to a core whose oldest returning player is 25-year-old Keldon Johnson.