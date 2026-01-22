Victor Wembanyama didn't hold back following the San Antonio Spurs' latest loss. A 111-106 setback to the Houston Rockets occurred in much the same way that others have over the last several weeks for the Silver and Black. It's a harsh reality Wemby acknowledges.

“Same as usual. Blowing 15-plus point lead. The good thing is we're all onto the problem. We're all putting our minds into it. But, we're conscious that it is a problem.”

"Same as usual, blowing 15-plus point leads…We're all putting our minds into it. But, we're conscious it is a problem." ⬇️ -Victor Wembanyama following another #Spurs blown big lead, this one 16 in Houston in a 111-106 loss#PorVida#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/ziJSkRoYnq — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 21, 2026

San Antonio scored just 14 points compared to 29 for Houston in a fatal fourth quarter. The Spurs lost a 16-point lead and a three-game winning streak with it.

“I need to be able to find a ways to help my team even when I don't make shots,” Wembanyama admitted. “For example, one simple thing is quicker, and lob drags to help my team on many other things.”

The generational talent finished with 14 points on just 5-of-21 shooting, including 0-of-7 from 3-point range.

“Obviously, I wish I made more shots,” the Spurs' leading scorer for the season continued. “I need to use all the different weapons in my arsenal. But, it's not everything I can do, obviously. When one area of my game isn't working, I can have other ways to affect the game.”

The loss came a game after Wemby learned that he'll start in the NBA All-Star game for the first time in what will mark his second appearance in the contest.

Victor Wembanyama opens up about Spurs lessons

The Rockets didn't defend the third-year pro in a way he hadn't seen before.

“They did what they usually do. And what most teams do, actually,” Wembanyama shared.

Like the Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and others before them, Houston was physical with Wemby. They tried to keep him out of the paint with big bodies on the perimeter. When he did catch near or in the lane, they'd run different defenders at him.

Another common thread for the Spurs of late has been the blowing of big leads. Two games before falling in H-town, San Antonio lost a 25-point lead vs. the T'Wolves before eeking out a victory. Earlier in the week, they squandered a 19-point lead, losing in Minneapolis, and have let go of other double-digit advantages since an eight-game winning streak was snapped on December 27.

“There's many details,” Wemby revealed. “I think the main idea and that all of us can see, because it's obvious, is that we're rushing in our minds on the court. Sometimes overreacting too.”

With the loss to the Rockets, the Spurs dropped to 30-14 for the year. That's good for second in the Western Conference Standings, and it represents a resurgence considering the Spurs are two years removed from a 22-win season and coming off 34 wins last year. All things considered, they like we're they're going.

“The good thing is that nothing makes you learn and makes you mature like failure,” the 7-foot-5 center said. “We're learning, we're learning quicker. We're taking in a lot while still being a winning team, so we're going to figure it out.”