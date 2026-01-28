Alex Sarr is one of three Washington Wizards players who will have the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of a national audience in the 2026 Rising Stars Challenge, but local fans are already aware of the 7-footer's ample abilities. He captivated Capital One Arena on Tuesday night, doing more than his part to mercifully end a nine-game losing streak. The French center struggled from the field, but he recorded a whopping six blocks in a 115-111 win versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

And one of those rejections was especially impactful. With Washington down 94-89 early in the fourth quarter, Sarr faced off with a driving Donovan Clingan. The former No. 2 overall draft pick denied the two-time national champion, as the ball bounced off the backboard. Momentum quickly changed, and the Wizards roared to a long-awaited victory.

This season, like the several before it, is all about development. But there is nothing better than moments of growth leading to positive team results.

Alex Sarr REJECTION ❌ He’s up to 27 points and 5 blocks on the night! pic.twitter.com/IooS9N8OE5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2026

Article Continues Below

Besides the aforementioned blocks, Sarr totaled 29 points on 11-of-29 shooting with 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals. While some restraint would have been appreciated, it is clear the 20-year-old is operating with much more confidence in his second NBA season.

The Wizards (11-34) will not progress as a group unless he embraces the alpha role. Alex Sarr is the franchise pillar fans have been begging for during these seemingly endless dark ages. The young big man still has growing pains to endure, as was the case tonight, but he can boost the squad forward, as was the case tonight.

Alex Sarr entered the Blazers matchup averaging 17.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game this season. He will try to stay on the attack for Thursday's showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks (18-26).