NBA2K24 has followed in the NBA's footsteps by releasing a new Evo collection to MyTeam. Here are the new cards and details about the event.

NBA2K24 has announced that MyTeam will release a new NBA Tournament evolution card collection. With the NBA Tournament set to begin this weekend, NBA2k decided it was a perfect time to release a new card set around it.

NBA Tournament Battles starts tomorrow 💥 Add an Evolution player card from every NBA team and follow the In-Season Tournament to see who gets upgraded Find out more in the MyTEAM Playbook: https://t.co/olF22ei2UR pic.twitter.com/bRzKgr33GG — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) November 2, 2023

MyTeam decided to spice things up a bit by calling the tournament games “battles.” It also sounds a bit more exciting than simply calling it “tournament play.” Each NBA team will have one 82 overall emerald evolution card. As the in-season tournament progresses, certain players have the chance to evolve based on their play. It's a very similar idea that MyTeam put in place for a few years when dynamic rating cards existed.

To acquire these cards players will have to use their team in a challenge mode, which will most likely be a form of triple threat. After collecting all fifteen players from the Western Conference, a 91 overall amethyst Michael Porter Jr. is available as a reward. Collecting all fifteen cards in the East will gift players with a 91 overall amethyst Tyler Herro.

The main collection reward for obtaining all thirty emerald cards is none other than Nikola Jokic himself. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has been given a 93 overall diamond card as a collection reward. A 93 overall Jokic card is sure to combat the 93 overall Giannis card released in the Freaky Event.

A few questions still surround these collectible players. Is each emerald able to be evolved by 2K gameplay, or NBA gameplay? While most of these cards are only emeralds, players can still wonder if they will be able to make their MyTeam roster once fully evolved. Regardless, most players should take the approach of collecting all thirty cards to redeem the best possible rewards. Jokic, Porter Jr., and Herro are bound to find their way into almost any MyTeam player lineup.

NBA2k is known for releasing some sort of new content in MyTeam every week or so. This week's card collection is right on par with the events of the NBA. NBA2k24 and the 2023-2024 NBA season are both experimenting with a new addition to their game/league. We'll find out how both play out this weekend.

The NBA's In-Season Tournament tips off Friday, November 3rd.

