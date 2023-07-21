One of the biggest pieces of news surrounding media deals as of late is that Big Ten football will be aired on NBC Sports this upcoming season. Not only will the games be on NBC, but it was also recently announced that NBC will air a show called “B1G College Countdown” according to a tweet put out Thursday morning.

The show will be hosted by Maria Taylor and he will be joined by several other analysts.

“Host Maria Taylor, analysts Matt Cassel, Joshua Perry, and Michael Robinson, and co-host Ahmed Fareed will anchor B1G College Countdown, NBC Sports' studio show for its inaugural season of B1G Saturday Night,” NBC announced.

The show will have a College GameDay-esque setup, providing content from the site of each week's primetime game. There will be 11 Big Ten games and two Notre Dame games.

“Each week, B1G College Countdown will capture college football’s unique gameday atmosphere by providing pre-game and halftime commentary from the site of that week’s primetime game – 11 Big Ten and two Notre Dame games. The show will also provide pre-game and halftime content for most of NBC Sports' college football afternoon games throughout the season on NBC and Peacock. For Notre Dame games, the show will be called College Countdown,” the press release noted.

The debut of this new show will get going in Week 1 of the college football season as Penn State will host West Virginia in a night game at Beaver Stadium.

When you think of college football on NBC, you think of the SEC, but now the Big Ten is moving in.