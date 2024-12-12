ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an NC A&T-Virginia Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch NC A&T-Virginia Tech.

The Virginia Tech Hokies were hammered by the Vanderbilt Commodores in the recent ACC-SEC Challenge. That game demonstrated how consistent the SEC is and has been this season, and how subpar the ACC has been. Virginia Tech has been one of the most disappointing programs in the ACC and a team which has not been able to make significant adjustments early in the season.

Virginia Tech basketball is flailing and floundering under coach Mike Young. The Hokies have lost six straight games. The Vanderbilt loss at home — by a double-digit margin — was merely one of several setbacks Virginia Tech has endured. The Hokies have lost to good teams in this six-game slide. Michigan is a good team. Pittsburgh is a good team. However, Virginia Tech has also lost to a few teams unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament this season. One is South Carolina. The other is Jacksonville. Tech lost to the Dolphins in a particularly brutal setback. It would be one thing if Virginia Tech was losing only to good teams, but the Jacksonville loss underscores the point that the Hokies just haven't been very good at any point this season. They have already torched their NCAA Tournament at-large resume, and what hurts them even more is that the ACC — due to being smoked by the SEC head-to-head and not stacking very many nonconference victories in the first month of the season — is not going to give its teams a lot of high-end win chances when conference play heats up in January.

Virginia Tech can't really think about the NCAA Tournament. All this team can do is try to improve game to game, win the winnable games, and put itself in position to compete at the ACC Tournament. It is worth remembering that North Carolina State was heading for a failed season until it won the ACC Tournament and then catapulted itself to the Final Four. That doesn't mean Virginia Tech is remotely likely to make the same journey — it isn't — but the conference tournament does always offer the hope that a ruined season can be saved during tournament time. Virginia Tech has to build itself up for March and see if it can make steady improvements in the coming months.

Here are the NC A&T-Virginia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: NC A&T-Virginia Tech Odds

NC A&T: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +980

Virginia Tech: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch NC A&T vs Virginia Tech

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why NC A&T Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Virginia Tech Hokies have lost six games in a row. They shouldn't be favored by 15.5 points over any opponent right now. Picking a bad team to win by 16 or more points is the height of folly. Don't overthink this one.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tech is facing a low-end mid-major opponent. This is exactly the kind of “get right” game a struggling team needs on its home floor. Virginia Tech isn't better than Pitt or Penn State or South Carolina or Vanderbilt, but it is better than North Carolina A&T by a large margin.

Final NC A&T-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Virginia Tech is more likely to cover than not, but a bad team giving this many points is simply not a good team to bet on. Pass.

Final NC A&T-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech -15.5