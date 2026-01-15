March is still two months away, but the madness is already in fever pitch in college basketball. On Wednesday, SMU shocked Virginia Tech, 77-76, after Boopie Miller sank the game-winner from half court.

With only 2.6 seconds left and the Hokies leading by two points, the Mustangs inbounded from the other end of the court. Miller got the ball and made the desperate heave, which dropped as time expired, sending Moody Coliseum into total bedlam.

BOOPIE MILLER HALF COURT BUZZER BEATER!! OMFMMFMGGMFMG pic.twitter.com/gl5aFKeFxZ — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) January 15, 2026

The flames spewing from the rims only added to the frenzy.

The Mustangs snapped a two-game losing streak.

Miller scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half to spearhead SMU's come-from-behind win. He also had four rebounds, six assists, and two steals in a memorable outing.

The last-gasp shot was Miller's first three-pointer of the evening after missing his first five attempts. Clearly, it could not come at a better time.

The Mustangs improved to 13-4, including 2-2 in the ACC.

The Hokies, meanwhile, fell to 13-5, including 2-3 in the ACC.

Samet Yigitoglu added 14 points, three rebounds, and two blocks for SMU, while Jaron Pierre Jr. chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Toombs came up big off the bench with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Virginia Tech was led by Jailen Bedford with 22 points and seven rebounds, with Ben Hammond collecting 11 points, five assists, and two steals.

The Hokies shot themselves in the foot with their misses from the free-throw line down the stretch. They went only 61% in the game.

SMU will look to sustain its momentum on Saturday against Virginia.