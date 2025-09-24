The Big 12 witnessed one major change outside of this week's power rankings. Stillwater, Oklahoma is the site of the latest major coaching change, as Mike Gundy is out after a two-decade run. We'll see if Gundy's dismissal impacts this week's rankings — which features TCU and Arizona moving up big.

1. Iowa State (-)

The Cyclones stay at the top following a week off. Now Matt Campbell and company welcome a surging and unbeaten Arizona team on Saturday.

2. Texas Tech (-)

The Red Raiders smacked Utah Saturday to prove they're a force in the conference. Even Joel Klatt hails Texas Tech as the best in the Big 12.

3. BYU (-)

Bear Bachmeier and LJ Martin are a formidable rushing duo at quarterback and running back, respectively. Now the undefeated Cougars must withstand a loud Folsom Field in Boulder this Saturday.

4. TCU (+3)

The Horned Frogs pulled away from Dallas-Fort Worth rival SMU, which was once No. 17 in the nation. But a big one awaits Sonny Dykes and company — with a Friday road trip to defending conference champion Arizona State next.

5. Arizona (+3)

Brennan and the Wildcats are rising with their 3-0 start. Arizona can really rattle and alter the rankings by pulling the upset in Ames Saturday.

6. Arizona State (-1)

The Sun Devils have overcome the massive upset loss to Mississippi State which caused brief panic. But barely escaped an up-and-down Baylor team to improve to 3-1. Undefeated TCU is on deck.

7. Houston (+2)

The next two weeks grow larger for the Cougars. First is the road trip to an annually loud Reser Stadium to face Oregon State. Then it's No. 12 Texas Tech pulling into “H-Town” to kickoff October.

8. UCF (+2)

The Knights and head coach Scott Frost savagely blasted then roasted Bill Belichick and North Carolina. UCF is suddenly staring at 4-0, with Kansas State coming.

9. Baylor (-5)

The Bears take the biggest tumble — going from No. 4 to out of the top five. But they get a now Gundy-less Oklahoma State team Saturday.

10. Utah (-4)

The Utes got embarrassed in Salt Lake City in what could've been a huge statement game. Utah is now out of the top 25 following the loss.

11. Kansas (-1)

Jalon Daniels settled for 138 passing yards, but tossed three touchdowns in the 41-10 rout of West Virginia. Leshon Williams stepped up by hitting 129 rushing yards.

12. Cincinnati (-)

Bearcats gained rest on Saturday. Now they must be wide awake for Kansas' Daniels in Lawrence — as that game is a 9 a.m. PT kickoff.

13. Colorado (+1)

Is Kaidon Salter the guy moving forward for Deion Sanders? He looked like the QB from his Liberty days on Saturday — even earning national recognition.

14. West Virginia (-1)

Mountaineers have become up-and-down in Rich Rodriguez's return. WVU encounters an irate Utah team Saturday in Morgantown.

15. Oklahoma State (-)

Jeff Traylor at Texas-San Antonio and Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson are among the potential replacements to watch for Gundy. Next head coach must adjust to the new climate of CFB that Gundy failed to fully gravitate towards.

16. Kansas State (-)

The Wildcats stay in the cellar here even after a week off. But it doesn't get any easier in Manhattan, Kansas — not with undefeated UCF entering the picture next.