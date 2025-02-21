Following a letdown first year at Tuscaloosa, Kalen DeBoer has been busy in the 2025 offseason. The 50-year-old head coach made another splash on Friday when Alabama received a commitment from four-star recruit Jamarion Matthews.

Matthews, a defensive end from Gainesville, Georgia, is one of the top names for the class of 2026. While still one year away, he could not stop himself from voicing his enthusiasm about joining the Crimson Tide.

“I don't give a p*** about nothing but the Tide,” Matthews said, via On3 Sports.

Matthews committed to DeBoer and Alabama over offers from LSU, Clemson and Florida State, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. He was also heavily recruited by Ole Miss, Penn State, Arkansas and others.

Once the prioritized recruit lands in Tuscaloosa, he will help DeBoer address one of Alabama's biggest weaknesses. The Crimson Tide managed just 25 sacks as a team in 2024, the third-fewest in the SEC. No player recorded more than five on the year.

In his first year with the team, DeBoer led the Tide to a 9-4 record in 2024. They briefly reached No. 1 in the AP poll after a big win over Georgia but repeatedly faded with letdown losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. Alabama ended the year with another disappointing loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Kalen DeBoer leads Alabama into new era in 2025

At the end of 2024, many impatient Alabama fans were already calling for DeBoer's job. Regardless, the former Pac-12-winning head coach held onto his job but made significant staff changes ahead of the 2025 season.

DeBoer relieved former offensive coordinator Colin Hitschler of his duties after one year. Alabama subsequently hired Ryan Grubb to fill the role, who worked in the same role with DeBoer at Washington and Fresno State. Grubb became available after he was fired by Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks.

Alabama's offense will adopt a new look beyond just Grubb's hiring. Incumbent starting quarterback Jalen Milroe declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after the ReliaQuest Bowl loss, signaling the start of a new era in the fall.