With Jalen Milroe departing for the NFL, the Alabama football program has a quarterback competition heading into the 2025 season, and although Ty Simpson has been the logical next option for Kalen DeBoer's team, Austin Mack is reportedly turning some heads in practice.

“Sources told On3 Austin Mack put together one of his best practices on Tuesday,” Pete Nakos reported. “The former Washington transfer was with Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb for one year in Seattle and knows the system well. Despite Mack turning some heads, the quarterback job is still up for grabs and Ty Simpson is very much in the mix, a source said.”

So it might come down to Mack and Simpson for the Alabama football starting quarterback job, but Nakos also noted that freshman Keelon Russell is also in the picture as well, while also giving a timeline for when the program could name its starter.

“Mack is a serious contender for the starting job, though. The Crimson Tide would like to keep the quarterback competition open through August if possible, a source said. True freshman and former five-star Keelon Russell continues to be a factor in the quarterback battle, too.”

As DeBoer heads into his second year as head coach of the Crimson Tide, it will be vital for him to get the quarterback decision right. There is plenty of time, and it makes sense for them to keep things open until August. Two years ago, when Milroe was eventually named the starter, that was not officially announced until during the middle of the season.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how the quarterback competition develops throughout the season, and if Mack can continue building on the momentum that he has seemingly built. It will be up to DeBoer to sort through all of the options and make the right decision when it matters.