Since dropping its Week 2 matchup with Oklahoma, Michigan has rattled off three straight victories heading into its next prime-time test against USC. Ahead of the second consecutive Michigan-USC Big Ten football matchup, we will be making our Bryce Underwood predictions.

Considering how he started his college football career, Underwood has been the most-watched freshman in the country since Week 1. The 18-year-old prodigy has gotten off to a respectable start, leading Michigan to a 3-1 record through four games.

Underwood's lone loss came against No. 18 Oklahoma in a prime-time night game. While the Sooners are currently undefeated, that result poses some concerns, considering the similar circumstances under which Michigan will face USC.

However, Underwood has three more games under his belt since then. That experience is invaluable for a true freshman quarterback, and it has shown in his performances. Underwood has topped 200 passing yards in two of his last three games, with the exception being against a Nebraska defense that is currently allowing the fewest passing yards in the country.

Following its win over Wisconsin, the Wolverines are back in the top 15 of the AP poll. With another unique challenge on deck, we will break down our Bryce Underwood predictions for the Michigan-USC Week 6 college football matchup.

*Watch college football games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood tops 100 rushing yards

If there is one criticism of Lincoln Riley's career, it has been his teams' glaring defensive liability. Through four games, that appears to be the case yet again, giving Bryce Underwood a potential path to success.

Underwood has been up and down to start his career, alternating good games with inefficient ones. He has looked like the generational talent he was touted to be in games against New Mexico, Central Michigan and Wisconsin, but played like an average freshman against Oklahoma and Nebraska.

The flip-flopping trend suggests another mediocre performance against USC, but the matchup does not. The Trojans' defense is a far cry from either Oklahoma or Nebraska, which, through five weeks, are the two best passing defenses in the country.

Whenever Underwood is at his best, he is running the football. He is developing as a passer, but Underwood is already an elite rushing threat at quarterback.

USC's defensive focus entering the game will be on star running back Justice Haynes, but Underwood is an equally formidable threat. The Trojans love to bring pressure, which can be a double-edged sword against an athletic passer like Underwood.

USC has contained opposing quarterbacks on the ground thus far, allowing just 31 rushing yards to Michigan State's Aidan Chiles and 28 to Illinois' Luke Altmyer. Neither of them is as much of a threat on the ground as Underwood is, who already has a 114-yard rushing game under his belt.

Underwood ran wild against Central Michigan, which is undeniably a far cry from USC. However, since that game, the Michigan coaching staff has openly encouraged Underwood to utilize his legs more. After just six combined rush attempts in his first two weeks, he has averaged 7.3 carries per game in his last three outings.

Bryce Underwood has first career 300+ passing yard game

Some skeptics have already begun criticizing Underwood for his inefficient passing performances, but the issues go much deeper than they appear.

Article Continues Below

It is hard to even call Underwood's 247 combined passing yards against Oklahoma and Nebraska an issue. Those are the two top passing defenses in the country by a significant margin, and not for a lack of competition. Seven of the other eight quarterbacks who have faced either the Sooners or the Huskers posted season-low yardage totals against them.

For comparison, Underwood posted better numbers against Nebraska than Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who has averaged 297 passing yards per game since Week 1. He also played better against Oklahoma in his second career game than Temple quarterback Evan Simon did.

After facing the two best passing defenses in the nation within his first five games, Underwood has a much softer matchup in Week 6. USC has allowed 251 passing yards per game thus far, the second-most in the Big Ten.

Underwood, who has looked more comfortable in the pocket each week, is coming off a season-high 270-yard performance against Wisconsin. USC should be much more competitive than the Badgers were, which could force more pass attempts and, in turn, give the 18-year-old his first career 300-yard game.

It does not hurt that Underwood's receivers are beginning to hit their stride at the same time. Donaven McCulley and Andrew Marsh are both coming off breakthrough performances, while there are rumblings that true freshman Jamar Browder is on the cusp of joining them atop the depth chart.

Michigan blows out USC on the road

Bryce Underwood's performances have been good, but he is still searching for that one signature victory to truly kick off his era with Michigan football. He could finally secure it in Week 6 against USC.

The Trojans are a great team, but they remain flawed in many ways. As good as their offense is, this could potentially be the softest Power Four defense Michigan will face all season. Underwood has led the Wolverines to an average of 39 points per game since Week 3 and is coming off consecutive matchups against defenses ranked higher than that of USC.

Lincoln Riley's explosive offense has built USC's 4-1 record, but it has still scraped by more than it should have needed to. Riley blames the travel schedule, but the Trojans gave up 347 yards of total offense between their two matchups against Purdue and Michigan State, two of the lowest-ranked teams in the Big Ten.

While USC was better than its record suggested in 2024, the inverse appears to be true in 2025. Had it not been for a late surge against Illinois, the Trojans would be coming off a soul-crushing blowout loss on the road.

Perhaps USC benefited from its bye week, but health has also contributed to its slow start. Star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane missed Week 4 and did not look like himself against Illinois. Makai Lemon was spectacular without him, but that was against an Illinois team that allows the most passing yards in the Big Ten, not a Michigan defense that just got star safety Rod Moore back in its lineup.

Given what its defense has shown thus far, USC will need to keep up with Michigan in a shootout to pull off the win at home. Perhaps they can, but everything is aligning for Underwood and the Wolverines to leave Los Angeles with a statement victory.