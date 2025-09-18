Three weeks of the college football season are in the books, and that means that a lot of teams will begin conference play this weekend. That is the case for both Michigan and Nebraska. The Wolverines and Cornhuskers wrapped up non-conference play last weekend with two convincing wins, and they are set to meet in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. Michigan QB Bryce Underwood had a huge performance last week, and he needs another against Nebraska. Let's talk more about these two teams and make some Bryce Underwood bold predictions.

Bryce Underwood, Michigan offense looked dangerous in Week 3

After losing to Oklahoma in Week 2, it looked like the Michigan football team might have some major offensive problems again this season. However, the Wolverines were very conversative with their play-calling in that game. Against Central Michigan, the playbook opened up for Bryce Underwood. Why they didn't do that against Oklahoma, we don't know. But it looked good against the Chippewas.

CMU isn't a great team, but Michigan's offense wasn't scoring 63 points on anybody last season. The big difference was that Underwood finally used his legs. We knew that he was mobile and extremely athletic, which is why it was so surprising to not see him run during the first two weeks of the season. He led the team with 114 rushing yards on Saturday, and he ran in two touchdowns.

Underwood was making big plays with his arm, too. He had over 200 passing yards in the first half alone, and he added a touchdown through the air. He had a massive day, and it was the best that the Michigan offense has looked in quite some time. Underwood ended up winning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Michigan has given Underwood the green light to do whatever he needs to do against Nebraska. It's going to be exciting to see if this offense can find success against a team like the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska is 3-0 with a golden opportunity ahead

The Nebraska football team has lost 28 consecutive games against ranked teams. Yes, you read that right. Twenty. Eight. The last time the Cornhuskers beat a ranked team, the iPhone 7 was the latest model. It was in 2016. It's been an ugly stretch, but they have a chance to end the dreadful streak this weekend.

This is a perfect opportunity for the Cornhuskers. They are 3-0 to start the year and are coming into this game feeling good. It's a home game against a ranked opponent, but it's not like Nebraska has a top-five team coming to Lincoln. Michigan is ranked No. 21 in the country, and the Wolverines already have a loss. They didn't look great against Oklahoma. It wouldn't be surprising if this Michigan team ends up winning 10 games and making the College Football Playoff, but it also wouldn't be surprising to see the Wolverines finish 7-5 again.

All in all, this feels like the best chance that Nebraska has had to end this horrid streak in a while. Will the Cornhuskers get it done, or will they lose their 29th game in a row vs. a ranked opponent? Here are some Bryce Underwood bold predictions for this Michigan vs. Nebraska showdown.

Bryce Underwood will rush for over 100 yards

Underwood finished with 114 rushing yards against Central Michigan, and while the Nebraska defense will be much better, it's important to remember that he only played in three quarters against the Chippewas. Barring something unexpected, Underwood is going to be playing the entire game this weekend. In four quarters against CMU, he probably would've been closer to the 200 rushing yards mark. Because of that, it's reasonable to expect that he can have another big day against the Cornhuskers. He will be ready to use his legs again, and he will rush for over 100 yards.

Bryce Underwood will finish with three total touchdowns

Not only did Underwood rack up the rushing yards last weekend, but he also found the end zone twice with his legs. He seems to be getting in a good groove in terms of finding success with both his arm and his legs, and that will continue against Nebraska. Last weekend against CMU, Underwood had three total touchdowns. He will do the same against the Cornhuskers. They won't all be passing or all rushing, as Underwood will score both on the ground and through the air.

Bryce Underwood won't turn the ball over

This will be a crucial aspect of this contest. Against Oklahoma, Michigan actually won the turnover battle 2-0, but the Sooners still got the win. If the Wolverines want to win a tough game on the road this weekend, they need to take care of the football. It starts with Underwood. He has one interception on the year, and it was a freshman mistake last week against CMU. Honestly, it came at the perfect time. It was against a lesser opponent, and Michigan had a big lead. It was a good learning moment. That is when the mistakes need to happen. Underwood is a freshman QB, so he's certainly not done making mistakes, but he has to avoid the costly ones. He will be smart with the football this weekend, and a clean game will lead to a Michigan win.

Michigan and Nebraska will get underway at 2:30 CT on Saturday from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Wolverines are currently favored by 2.5 points.