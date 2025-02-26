Georgia football’s Carson Beck and Miami basketball star Hanna Cavinder found themselves at the center of a crime scene after two luxury vehicles were stolen from Beck’s home in Miami. The incident, caught on police body cam footage, shows the athletes remaining composed as they explained the situation to responding officers, per TMZ.

A Brazen Heist in the Early Hours

Miami-Dade police arrived at Beck’s residence at approximately 7:30 AM on February 20, following reports of multiple vehicles being removed from the property. Body camera footage captured the first moments of law enforcement’s conversation with Beck and Cavinder, as they calmly described waking up to find their garage and gates wide open.

“Well [expletive], we woke up this morning and we were about to leave and then… we had three cars parked,” Beck told the officers. “Garage door was wide open. Both the gates wide open.”

Among the stolen vehicles were Cavinder’s Range Rover, which had been left in the street, as well as Beck’s Lamborghini and Mercedes. The two athletes were certain their keys had been inside the house, leading authorities to believe the suspect had gained access through the garage. Unfortunately, there was no security footage to confirm, as Beck had only recently moved into the home.

A Quick Arrest and Shocking Details

Police soon confronted the suspect, 20-year-old Tykwon Anderson, who did not resist arrest. According to the arrest affidavit, Anderson and an accomplice allegedly jumped a fence, used the Range Rover to access the garage door opener, and then entered the house to steal the keys before making off with the cars.

Anderson ultimately confessed to the crime, detailing how the burglary unfolded. He now faces three felony charges, including burglary of an occupied dwelling, grand theft over $100,000, and grand theft of a vehicle. If convicted, he could serve up to 30 years in prison.

For Carson Beck, this incident adds an unexpected hurdle to his high-profile transfer to Miami, where he aims to make an immediate impact as the team’s new quarterback. Despite the unnerving experience, both he and Cavinder remained composed, assisting authorities in piecing together how the theft occurred.