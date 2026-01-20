Tim Tebow has a lot of history at Hard Rock Stadium, so it was only fitting that the college football legend was in the building for Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship between Indiana football and Miami football.

Tebow took to X to share his nostalgia, reflecting on a venue that served as the backdrop for some of his greatest career milestones. “Blessed to have so many memories here,” Tebow posted. “Can’t wait to see the new memories made tonight!”

For Tebow, the stadium is more than just a piece of South Florida architecture. It’s where he won a high school state championship, secured a national title with the Florida Gators, and even made his first NFL start wearing No. 11 for the Denver Broncos against the Miami Dolphins.

Article Continues Below

While Tebow soaked in the history, the current crop of stars looked to create their own. The Indiana Hoosiers entered the night as favorites, led by Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. The Cuban-American quarterback, a Miami native himself, has been surgical this postseason, entering the finale having thrown more touchdowns (8) than incompletions (5) during the playoff run.

Miami, meanwhile, looked to lean on veteran quarterback Carson Beck to pull off the upset in their home stadium. Beck brought plenty of experience to the table, boasting 37 career wins and over 11,000 passing yards. However, the Hurricanes faced an uphill battle against an Indiana squad that has outscored opponents by an average of 31.1 points this season.

With legends like Tebow on the sidelines and a national title on the line, the atmosphere in Miami Gardens lived up to the hype.