The Cincinnati football team is hoping to push their way to the top of the Big 12 conference standings. Cincinnati has a big conference game on Saturday, against Iowa State. The Bearcats are entering that game with some big news about one of their best defensive players.

“Sources: Cincinnati star defensive tackle Dontay Corleone is a game-time decision to play against No. 14 Iowa State today. Corleone (ankle) has missed the last two games. He’ll warm up and a determination will be made,” ESPN's Pete Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Saturday.

Corleone has been a mainstay on the Cincinnati defensive line the last few years. This year, the defensive star has posted three tackles including two solo stops. He is currently dealing with an ankle injury.

Cincinnati football is 3-1 on the season. The Bearcats are 1-0 in the league this campaign.

Cincinnati hopes to have an outstanding season

Cincinnati football has done well so far this year. The squad has posted three consecutive victories, following a loss to Nebraska to start the year.

Cincinnati's biggest win came in their last game. The Bearcats posted an impressive 37-34 win over Kansas, to start their Big 12 conference schedule. Cincinnati rolled to 603 total yards of offense in the contest, but also allowed 597 yards.

“Throughout the game, it just becomes frustrating when you make a play, and all of a sudden, here comes the flag,” Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said after beating Kansas, per the Associated Press. “I'm just really proud of the guys to be able to finish the game off like we did. We’ve come so close for the last couple of years in these types of type of games.”

The squad now faces a huge game against Iowa State. The Cyclones made the Big 12 championship game last season. This year, the squad has continued their momentum. Iowa State football is 5-0 overall, and 2-0 in the Big 12.

The Bearcats would definitely love to have Corleone on Saturday. Corleone has played for the Bearcats since 2022. He has posted 9.5 sacks in his career, helping to anchor the defensive line. The defensive lineman also has 112 tackles in his career.

Cincinnati and Iowa State play Saturday at 12:00 ET.