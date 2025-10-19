The Clemson Tigers fell to 3-4 on the season after suffering a 35-24 Week 8 loss to the SMU Mustangs. It was a contest where the program didn't have Cade Klubnik, as the starting quarterback was ruled out with an ankle injury. However, it sounds like head coach Dabo Swinney is confident Klubnik can return soon.

During the postgame press conference, Swinney claimed that he believes the 22-year-old quarterback could return after the Week 9 bye, according to Alex Byington of On3 Sports. At the very least, the 18-year head coach believes the extra week of rest will benefit Klubnik.

“I hope so. I don't know,” said Swinney when asked about Klubnik potentially returning after the bye. “Again, he wasn't able to go today. So obviously, with two weeks, I would think he has a much better chance to be ready. But we'll just have to see how this week goes. I would expect that, but I don't know.”

The Week 8 loss was the first and only game Cade Klubnik has missed so far this season. In the six contests he's participated in, the senior quarterback has recorded 1,530 passing yards, 104 rushing yards, 13 total touchdowns (11 passing), and five interceptions while completing 65.8% of his pass attempts.

Clemson gets a much-needed bye, giving the program some time to reset for the final stretch of the 2025-26 campaign. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will return in Week 10 to take on the Duke Blue Devils in a home contest. Swinney, who is 55 years old, will likely take his time in announcing Cade Klubnik's availability for that matchup.