Clemson football didn’t just survive Saturday night’s scare against Troy. The Tigers responded like a team built for championship moments. After falling behind early and coughing up a costly pick-6, Dabo Swinney’s group flipped the script to secure their first victory of the season.

What followed was vintage Clemson. Five straight scoring drives. Twenty-seven points in a row. And a second half that looked nothing like the first. The Tigers erased the noise and took control, pulling away for a 27-16 win in Death Valley. Swinney didn’t hold back when asked about his team’s fight after the game, via Clemson Sports.

“Five straight scoring drives. Twenty-seven unanswered points after that pick-six. That’s what champions do. That’s what resilience looks like. That’s what toughness looks like,” Swinney said.

Clemson had plenty of chances to fold. Troy’s defense came out swinging, and the Tigers looked flat in the opening half. The energy changed after the interception that went the other way. Instead of unraveling, Clemson used it as a spark.

Quarterback play steadied, the running game started to click, and the defense shut down Troy when it mattered most. By the fourth quarter, the outcome felt inevitable. The Tigers controlled both lines of scrimmage and suffocated the Trojans’ offense.

This kind of win doesn’t earn beauty points. But it might give Swinney’s squad something even better: belief. Clemson entered the season with big goals and plenty of doubters, and the season-opening loss to LSU didn't help. A gritty comeback like this becomes a reminder of why the Tigers are always in the mix.

Beating Troy might not sound program-defining, but the way Clemson did it matters. Championship teams win ugly sometimes. They find ways to respond when things go sideways. Swinney knows that, and his postgame reaction showed just how much he valued the response. His QB1, Cade Klubnik, had a similar answer postgame.

In fact, this game was huge for Klubnik, who had a very disappointing season opener in the loss to LSU. Then, on the first play against Troy, a pick-6, so things weren't shaping up too well for him. But his grit and determination got him and Clemson across the line.

Now, attention turns to the ACC slate, where this toughness will be tested again. If Clemson carries the same resolve forward, the Tigers will be a tough out for anyone.

For now, Clemson football fans can rest easy knowing the season isn’t derailed. Instead, it might’ve just revealed the grit that could carry them deep into the fall.