Colorado's athletic director is sending a message to the NCAA. The school's football program was denied a chance to play another FBS school in its spring game. Coach Deion Sanders wanted Colorado to play another school, and Syracuse had offered to play.

The NCAA axed the idea in a ruling.

“Very disappointing! We will push this moving forward as it makes great sense for College Football,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said on X, formerly Twitter.

The NCAA committee that deals with FBS football said there were concerns. One had to do with the timing of the request, per Yahoo Sports. Other concerns included how the game could impact recruiting at the schools, as well as the academic impact it would have on student-athletes.

Colorado football coach Sanders said he was interested in taking an NFL model to college football.

“I would like to style it like the pros. I'd like to go against someone [in practice] for a few days, and then you have the spring game. I think the public would be satisfied with that tremendously,” Sanders said in early March, per ESPN. “I think it's a tremendous idea. I've told those personnel, who should understand that, that it's a tremendous idea.”

College football programs are moving away from traditional spring games. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule expressed concerns about school poaching players from his team after seeing a spring game. There are more than a dozen FBS schools changing their spring game plans, with more potentially to come.

Colorado football has a lot of questions heading into the 2025 season

Colorado has a lot to replace in 2025. The school lost its two best players in two-way star Travis Hunter, as well as quarterback Shedeur Sanders. They are headed to the NFL Draft.

The Buffaloes are adding new faces to both the roster and coaching staff. Former NFL running back Marshall Faulk is now an assistant coach. Colorado also has a highly-touted new quarterback in Julian Lewis. Lewis committed to the Buffaloes in a big recruiting coup. He had originally intended to go to USC.

Colorado is about to enter its second season in the Big 12. The Buffaloes did very well in 2024, winning 9 games. Colorado nearly made the conference championship, but a late-season loss to Kansas derailed those plans.

Colorado football is making a big commitment to Sanders. It was announced Colorado is spending more than $50 million on a contract extension with Coach Sanders. He will be the highest-paid coach in the Big 12, and one of the highest-paid coaches in America.

Colorado starts the 2025 football season on August 29 against Georgia Tech.