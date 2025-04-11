The Colorado football program will be well represented during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Colorado's star players, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, are both expected to be picked in the first round. That didn't stop one ESPN analyst from making a wild take about Sanders.

Kay Adams asked Shedeur Sanders on Friday about Louis Riddick's theory that Sanders does not want to be picked in the top three.

“I have never spoke to Louis Riddick in my life,” Sanders responded. “So I don't know what he's talking about.”

Sanders continued by saying that he does not care where he is selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. He simply wants to play in the NFL and fulfill a lifelong dream.

Adams also asked Sanders if he knew where he would be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders gave an honest answer.

“If I knew where I was going, my house would be bought already,” Sanders said. “No idea.”

Sanders was once viewed as the best quarterback prospect in the draft. Now Cam Ward is viewed as the consensus first overall pick. Sanders' ultimate destination is unknown.

If he falls past the Browns at second overall and the Giants at third overall, there's no telling how far he could tumble down the board.

Louis Riddick's wild NFL draft claim about Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Louis Riddick's wild Shedeur Sanders take came during a recent interview on First Take.

“Shedeur is someone that wants to be collaborative,” Riddick said on Wednesday. “He's someone that you want to talk with. He doesn't like to be told, ‘This is the way we're going to do things, and you're just going to need to fall in line.' He’s earned that right because of the way he's played. And this young man is going to be just fine. And you know what? I hope he doesn’t go in the Top three picks. I hope he doesn't. And I think his camp would tell you the same thing. There are other teams they want to go to.”

Regardless of whether or not Riddick's take is correct, Sanders' camp may get exactly what Riddick is suggesting.

Hopefully Sanders does not fall too far down the board during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24th.