Days after Colorado football secured a commitment from safety and Tennessee transfer John Slaughter, the Volunteers are scooping up one of the Buffaloes former defensive backs. Cornerback Colton Hood, who recorded two interceptions for 105 yards, 20 solo tackles and six pass breakups in 2024, is heading to Knoxville, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound talent has three years of eligibility remaining and will now try to lock down an important role in what was one of the best defenses in the country last season. Hood's move comes just as Colorado welcomes in Slaughter and Kansas State transfer Noah King to its secondary. Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders knows his way around the transfer portal as well as anyone, so perhaps the defense can survive this latest departure.

Tennessee and Colorado football move forward in lively offseason

Both Sanders and Volunteers HC Josh Heupel are navigating varying degrees of stress this offseason. The former must focus on preparing his roster for the 2025-26 campaign while also being a father to Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders, who fell precipitously at the 2025 NFL Draft. The latter has to significantly alter his blueprint after watching former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava transfer to UCLA.

By essentially swapping DBs through the portal, they are unintentionally helping each other out. The coaches have enough on their respective plates without having to worry about replacing contributors from last season. A strong defensive attack could be integral to whatever success either team achieves this year.

Deion Sanders' decision to bring in Robert Livingston as defensive coordinator made a noticeable difference, as Colorado football tallied a 9-4 record in its first season back in the Big 12 Conference. With Shedeur Sanders and two-way force Travis Hunter now officially in the NFL, a dynamic offense should be harder to attain, at least in the immediate future (highly touted QB recruit Julian Lewis needs time to develop).

Tennessee was already shifting to a defense-first identity when Nico Iamaleava was starting under center. Now that he is gone, Heupel will presumably want to lean in on the Vols' stingy scoring defense, which allowed the seventh-fewest points per game in the FBS last season. Colton Hood hopes to further elevate the unit.

An offseason marked by transition continues in both Boulder and Knoxville.