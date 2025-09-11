Colorado football returned to the win column on the eve of Big 12 play. Houston, meanwhile, can spark top 25 conversations if it knocks off the Buffaloes Friday.

The latter is rolling in at 2-0 overall. Houston is likely welcoming a good number of recruits for the primetime showdown. Which also bodes well for Deion Sanders per the head coach — with the Buffaloes turning to the city often on the college football recruiting trail.

Recruiting battle aside, this conference showdown presents hefty intrigue. Particularly behind center with Sanders calling out reports of Ryan Staub starting.

Does CU have that surprise up its sleeve for QB? Meanwhile, how will Conner Weigman fare facing an improving Buffaloes defense? Time to sort through the bold predictions.

Ryan Staub will play, but so will the other Colorado QBs

Staub looked incredibly efficient in limited duty versus Delaware. And that included hitting a Shedeur Sanders celebration after the epic 72-yard touchdown he threw.

RYAN STAUB DEEP TO SINCERE BROWN 🎯 The @CUBuffsFootball's third-string QB is on a roll pic.twitter.com/mUmeNvMjbs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 6, 2025

Sanders boldly rolled with all three QBs one week after riding College Football Transfer Portal addition Kaidon Salter.

But the belief here is “Coach Prime” wants to keep defenses guessing on who to prepare for behind center. Salter presents the runner element, while Lewis and Staub are known for the deep ball.

All three should earn their snaps especially early on. But if the game is on the line, look for Staub to handle the snaps given his accuracy from a week ago.

Conner Weigman will show out for Houston

Salter isn't the only major transfer here. Conner Weigman arrived to Houston from nearby Texas A&M back in December. Willie Fritz gained a former five-star QB through Weigman.

He's yet to scale the 200-yard passing mark in a Cougars uniform. But mostly because UH has won in one-sided fashion.

This game isn't expected to be a cupcake one for the home team. Weigman will earn extensive action and Fritz must trust his arm throughout the night.

He's facing one of the Big 12's worst pass defenses through two games. Watch Weigman attempt to pick apart CU here.

Houston will take Sincere Brown seriously

Colorado has watched a new leading WR post Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn and LaJohntay Wester.

But Brown exploded with four catches for 120 yards. He'll become the emphasis for UH defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.

The new DC knows all about countering fast, NFL caliber wideouts — having done so in the Southeastern Conference with Florida the last two seasons. Houston so far brings the conference's top pass defense for this game.

Armstrong presents an unorthodox scheme bringing complex fronts, blitzes and coverage mixes. But he'll see if Drelon Miller or Hykeem Williams will step up for CU after a quiet performance against the Fighting Blue Hens.

Game will become close affair

Houston is looking vastly improved now that Fritz entered his second season with the Cougs. Sanders, meanwhile, is witnessing a stronger defensive unit. Featuring the three takeaway performance to start the year.

But this game comes down to who brings the clutch plays behind center. And Sanders must eventually settle on a permanent option, as this game presents a close affair.

Colorado's x-factor is the ground game. The Cougars are weakest against the run so far (ninth among Big 12 teams). Yet the Buffs continue to struggle to gain any footing after handoffs (No. 13 in the conference).

Salter will be inserted in to keep UH on its heels ground wise. The concoction of QB depth and a ball-hawking Buffs defense is enough for Colorado to take the road win 28-24.