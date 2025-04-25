Sacramento State football shook up the spring college football transfer portal landscape Friday. The Hornets reeled in a former four-star quarterback via Georgia.

Jaden Rashada is now joining the Hornets, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealing the massive move. The past blue chip recruit Rashada originally never had portal visits lined up just seven days ago. That changed a few days after the April 18 report.

The Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program even beat out another power conference representative linked to Rashada.

The quarterback had a visit lined up to North Carolina. That trip got cancelled Tuesday, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Rashada could've chatted with Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick in person.

But Rashada's decision adds to a growing list of high-profile transfers for the Hornets. Sacramento State has fielded the nation's top portal class among FCS teams.

Sacramento State gaining more than Georgia 5-star QB

Rashada first entered the winter portal session in January. The new Hornets QB comes with past Southeastern Conference experience. But he didn't start his college career in Athens.

The native of Pittsburg, California in the Bay Area originally chose Florida out of high school. Rashada, however, became involved in a high-profile suing issue involving Gators head coach Billy Napier. Florida was accused of failing to promise Rashada a $13.85 million NIL deal. The Gators eventually lost Rashada to the transfer portal.

The dual-threat quarterback eventually landed with Arizona State. He signed his letter of intent in Feb. 2023. The Sun Devils welcomed him in officially after enrolling in classes on July 17. But he lasted one year in Tempe.

The SEC powerhouse Bulldogs nabbed him from the portal on April 25, 2024. The College Football Playoff qualifier rolled with Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton, though, during their run to the SEC title.

Rashada brings 485 career passing yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions from the '23 season in tow to Sacramento. But this becomes a Northern California homecoming for the once touted 2023 prospect.